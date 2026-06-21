Reid, White, and Blue: Ex-MSNBC Host Says This Fourth Will Be Joy-Less and Black Friends Not Celebrating

MSNBC castoff and podcasting exile Joy Reid is not excited about this Fourth of July. She says she won't be alone; the leftist loon says no black folks she’s acquainted with are celebrating the patriotic U.S. holiday. Like her, they view Independence Day as a slaveholders’ celebration. Oh well, more fireworks and hot dogs for the rest of us.

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Here’s Reid sharing her disdain for the Fourth with fellow MSNBC castoff Alex Wagner. (WATCH)

Joy Reid: “Nobody black I know is really excited about the 4th of July."



“It is the celebration of slaveholders who freed themselves from having to pay taxes to the Crown for their slave empire."



Reid was considered a 'mainstream media’ personality for years. pic.twitter.com/XCjHc82Tt6 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 21, 2026

A disgusting racist worldview from morning to night.



How exhausting and caustic for society. — Individual Liberty 2.0 🍁#MAGA (@Richard13844184) June 21, 2026

Dang her circle must be tiny. I can see why. People tend to avoid those with a toxic narcissistic personality disorder. — BobSn (@simps1b) June 21, 2026

She probably doesn’t know anyone who voted for President Donald Trump either; that’s how exclusive her friend circle is.

Commenters want to remind Reid that no one appointed her the ‘Spokesperson for the Black Americans.’ Her self-appointment and feelings are irrelevant.

Joy Reid doesn’t get to appoint herself spokesperson for 40 million Black Americans. The people I know Black, White, Hispanic, whatever celebrate the Fourth because they’re Americans, not because Joy Reid gives them permission. Only in her world does loving your country require a racial permission slip. The rest of us understand that July 4th marks the birth of a nation that millions of Black Americans have fought for, bled for, and died for. If she hates the country so much, that’s her burden, and it's a crying shame. I’ll pray for her angry heart. Living with that kind of resentment must be its own punishment! — Tricia Newkirk (@bbfitnut) June 21, 2026

Who decided that Joy Reid gets to speak for black people??



I must have missed the meeting.



It's kind of like having James Talarico speak for straight white guys. — Adam Hintz (@SojuConnoisseur) June 21, 2026

Or for normal gay guys. — Diana Villiers (@DianaVilliers1) June 21, 2026

James Talarico would argue he’s not gay. Sane gay people say they don't want him; his absence is a good thing for their community.

Black posters and their neighbors say the Fourth of July will be celebrated at their homes and in their communities. Let Joy be joyless.

I’m black. And I’m thrilled to celebrate our 250th anniversary on the 4th of July!

Of course, the only black people who would be friends with Joy Reid are anti-white and self pitying like she is. I’d avoid her like the plague. — Dr. Dina McMillan 🇺🇸 (@drdina1) June 21, 2026

That's okay. Me and my white and black neighbors are still going to enjoy fireworks together. — Joel Schamber (@JoelSchamber) June 21, 2026

Odd, considering the black families around me celebrate the 4th with BBQ's and fireworks, Joy probably doesn't know anyone like them.... — Based Baker 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@BasedGamerFL) June 21, 2026

Her friend circle is most likely her TDS support group at a psychiatric hospital.

Commenters say if Reid doesn’t love America and doesn’t want to celebrate her founding, she’s welcome to jump to another country.

Anyone who isn’t excited about July 4th should leave. Go find a country you can love. — FreedomHealth (@LaughlandMorgan) June 21, 2026

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She dislikes her country. She should go back to her place of origin. I'm so tired of hearing this disgusting nonsense. — Julianne Andersen (@JRAANDERSEN) June 21, 2026

I agree she should go back to the Caribbean she’s not from here. — Judah🫶🏿🫶🏿 (@Barryy13) June 21, 2026

I’ll never understand why people who hate America so much refuse to leave. No one is forcing you to be here! — TLC (@womanstand01) June 21, 2026

Heaven knows we’re not keeping her here. Fly away, Joy; find yourself a new home if America doesn’t measure up to your ridiculously racist standards. We refuse to let you ruin our July Fourth celebrations.

Editor’s Note: The radical Left will stop at nothing to enact their radical gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

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