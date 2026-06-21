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Reid, White, and Blue: Ex-MSNBC Host Says This Fourth Will Be Joy-Less and Black Friends Not Celebrating

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 9:30 PM on June 21, 2026
Twitter

MSNBC castoff and podcasting exile Joy Reid is not excited about this Fourth of July. She says she won't be alone; the leftist loon says no black folks she’s acquainted with are celebrating the patriotic U.S. holiday. Like her, they view Independence Day as a slaveholders’ celebration. Oh well, more fireworks and hot dogs for the rest of us.

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Here’s Reid sharing her disdain for the Fourth with fellow MSNBC castoff Alex Wagner. (WATCH)

She probably doesn’t know anyone who voted for President Donald Trump either; that’s how exclusive her friend circle is.

Commenters want to remind Reid that no one appointed her the ‘Spokesperson for the Black Americans.’ Her self-appointment and feelings are irrelevant.

Joy Reid doesn’t get to appoint herself spokesperson for 40 million Black Americans. The people I know Black, White, Hispanic, whatever celebrate the Fourth because they’re Americans, not because Joy Reid gives them permission.

Only in her world does loving your country require a racial permission slip. The rest of us understand that July 4th marks the birth of a nation that millions of Black Americans have fought for, bled for, and died for. If she hates the country so much, that’s her burden, and it's a crying shame.

I’ll pray for her angry heart. Living with that kind of resentment must be its own punishment!

— Tricia Newkirk (@bbfitnut) June 21, 2026

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James Talarico would argue he’s not gay. Sane gay people say they don't want him; his absence is a good thing for their community.

Black posters and their neighbors say the Fourth of July will be celebrated at their homes and in their communities. Let Joy be joyless.

Her friend circle is most likely her TDS support group at a psychiatric hospital.

Commenters say if Reid doesn’t love America and doesn’t want to celebrate her founding, she’s welcome to jump to another country.

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Heaven knows we’re not keeping her here. Fly away, Joy; find yourself a new home if America doesn’t measure up to your ridiculously racist standards. We refuse to let you ruin our July Fourth celebrations.

Editor’s Note: The radical Left will stop at nothing to enact their radical gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

Help us continue to report on and expose the Democrats’ gun control policies and schemes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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