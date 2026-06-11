Professor Calls Military Flyovers 'Weird and a Little Creepy' — Gets Absolutely Ratioed by Patriots

Sigh. Leave it to a college professor to criticize something that is America to its core.
Yes, military flyovers look cool. But taxpayer-funded military hype for private sports events is still weird—and a little creepy. https://t.co/FFI2IMbKSE— Alex Tabarrok (@ATabarrok) June 10, 2026
A German tourist is blowing up on X because he is here for the World Cup games. He is having a great time discovering the things that are quintessentially American and the flyover was one of them. Wet blanket Alex had to try and ruin it.
https://t.co/CzfoW1nM9D pic.twitter.com/L6Z1xGPdto— Magills (@magills_) June 10, 2026
You know that guy spent way too much time in those in high school.
Common misconception that these flyovers are an additional expense. In reality, these pilots need flight hours and flyovers demand precise coordination not entirely dissimilar from some operational mission sets.— Alex Hollings (@AlexHollings52) June 10, 2026
In other words, it’s okay to just think flyovers are neat. https://t.co/S30rJIbMRs
Look at that! You can actually enjoy something and not complain about it.
No, it’s not weird and it’s not creepy. Stop being such a femme. https://t.co/BoatBiOVMP— Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) June 10, 2026
Feckin wet rag https://t.co/AFpkLfZQlj— The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) June 10, 2026
https://t.co/EDj17lo8TY https://t.co/1qCW3TbN8v pic.twitter.com/4EQGMhnulH— 🇺🇸 (@BosunPipe) June 10, 2026
Recommended
Sometimes it's ok to just be quiet.
People like this are enemies of the martial tradition https://t.co/6w5YnaUmc0— Aidan (@aidannonx) June 10, 2026
This is actually *so* normal and not weird that it’s one of the only things an ancient Roman/Greek/Persian would find instantly familiar if you dropped them in the present day https://t.co/oQLnHkAO3H— pnorm (@paleonormie) June 10, 2026
It's a show of national strength.
This is incredibly incorrect.— Ryan McBeth (@RyanMcbeth) June 10, 2026
Watch my video where I embedded with a unit of A-10s to see how they conduct a flyover.
How NFL Flyovers Work - Featuring the A-10s of the 175th Wing, Maryland Air National Guardhttps://t.co/n4nJKzZXyF https://t.co/ozFXUVLhAf
This is the gayest take I’ve seen this month and it’s freaking June https://t.co/IN9OBNiazi— Elijah the Middleborne (@TheMiddleborne) June 10, 2026
They're usually done as part of training missions, dingus, so they don't cost taxpayers anything.— The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) June 11, 2026
Tell you what: try to go one day, JUST ONE DAY, without hating on America because you don't like Trump. Just one.
See if you can do it. https://t.co/Oie1RF9ry9
Exactly. It's ok to love your country even if you don't love the President. Republicans managed to do it when Biden was the POTUS.
Creepy?!?!— Bethany O’Leary 🇺🇸 🦅 (@BethanyForTruth) June 11, 2026
Military flyovers are “creepy” now?
That’s like calling fireworks a psychological attack or getting triggered by someone waving an American flag because it’s “too aggressive.”
Some people are so terminally online and allergic to patriotism that a few jets honoring… https://t.co/S9zX7i812W
This guy must be a blast at parties.
For about the 1000th time -— Coder CoderDyne (@CCoderDyne) June 10, 2026
They repurpose a scheduled training flight to be a stadium flyover instead. It doesn't cost the taxpayers anything extra. https://t.co/jji7vYcH5w
Leave the flyovers alone.
Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.
Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member