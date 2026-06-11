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Professor Calls Military Flyovers 'Weird and a Little Creepy' — Gets Absolutely Ratioed by Patriots

justmindy
justmindy | 9:40 AM on June 11, 2026
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Sigh. Leave it to a college professor to criticize something that is America to its core.

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A German tourist is blowing up on X because he is here for the World Cup games. He is having a great time discovering the things that are quintessentially American and the flyover was one of them. Wet blanket Alex had to try and ruin it.

You know that guy spent way too much time in those in high school.

Look at that! You can actually enjoy something and not complain about it. 

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Sometimes it's ok to just be quiet.

It's a show of national strength.

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Exactly. It's ok to love your country even if you don't love the President. Republicans managed to do it when Biden was the POTUS. 

This guy must be a blast at parties.

Leave the flyovers alone.

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2026 ELECTIONS MILITARY NATIONAL SECURITY SPORTS USA WORLD CUP

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