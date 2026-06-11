Professor Calls Military Flyovers 'Weird and a Little Creepy' — Gets Absolutely Ratioed by Patriots

Sigh. Leave it to a college professor to criticize something that is America to its core.

Yes, military flyovers look cool. But taxpayer-funded military hype for private sports events is still weird—and a little creepy. https://t.co/FFI2IMbKSE — Alex Tabarrok (@ATabarrok) June 10, 2026

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A German tourist is blowing up on X because he is here for the World Cup games. He is having a great time discovering the things that are quintessentially American and the flyover was one of them. Wet blanket Alex had to try and ruin it.

You know that guy spent way too much time in those in high school.

Common misconception that these flyovers are an additional expense. In reality, these pilots need flight hours and flyovers demand precise coordination not entirely dissimilar from some operational mission sets.



In other words, it’s okay to just think flyovers are neat. https://t.co/S30rJIbMRs — Alex Hollings (@AlexHollings52) June 10, 2026

Look at that! You can actually enjoy something and not complain about it.

No, it’s not weird and it’s not creepy. Stop being such a femme. https://t.co/BoatBiOVMP — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) June 10, 2026

Feckin wet rag https://t.co/AFpkLfZQlj — The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) June 10, 2026

Sometimes it's ok to just be quiet.

People like this are enemies of the martial tradition https://t.co/6w5YnaUmc0 — Aidan (@aidannonx) June 10, 2026

This is actually *so* normal and not weird that it’s one of the only things an ancient Roman/Greek/Persian would find instantly familiar if you dropped them in the present day https://t.co/oQLnHkAO3H — pnorm (@paleonormie) June 10, 2026

It's a show of national strength.

This is incredibly incorrect.

Watch my video where I embedded with a unit of A-10s to see how they conduct a flyover.



How NFL Flyovers Work - Featuring the A-10s of the 175th Wing, Maryland Air National Guardhttps://t.co/n4nJKzZXyF https://t.co/ozFXUVLhAf — Ryan McBeth (@RyanMcbeth) June 10, 2026

This is the gayest take I’ve seen this month and it’s freaking June https://t.co/IN9OBNiazi — Elijah the Middleborne (@TheMiddleborne) June 10, 2026

They're usually done as part of training missions, dingus, so they don't cost taxpayers anything.



Tell you what: try to go one day, JUST ONE DAY, without hating on America because you don't like Trump. Just one.



See if you can do it. https://t.co/Oie1RF9ry9 — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) June 11, 2026

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Exactly. It's ok to love your country even if you don't love the President. Republicans managed to do it when Biden was the POTUS.

Creepy?!?!



Military flyovers are “creepy” now?



That’s like calling fireworks a psychological attack or getting triggered by someone waving an American flag because it’s “too aggressive.”



Some people are so terminally online and allergic to patriotism that a few jets honoring… https://t.co/S9zX7i812W — Bethany O’Leary 🇺🇸 🦅 (@BethanyForTruth) June 11, 2026

This guy must be a blast at parties.

For about the 1000th time -



They repurpose a scheduled training flight to be a stadium flyover instead. It doesn't cost the taxpayers anything extra. https://t.co/jji7vYcH5w — Coder CoderDyne (@CCoderDyne) June 10, 2026

Leave the flyovers alone.

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