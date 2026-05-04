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NYT: Children of GOP Parents Intimidate Kids by Showing Up at School With American Flags

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on May 04, 2026
Fuzzy Chimp

"Trump's immigration crackdown pervades Long Island suburbs," reports The New York Times. First, let's make it clear that the majority of us voted for President Donald Trump on his campaign promise of mass deportations. His "immigration crackdown" is simply the immigration laws passed by Congress being enforced, finally, after four years of an open border.

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Speaking of the Long Island suburbs, remember that that's where New York Times editorial board member Mara Gay, in 2021, was "really disturbed" by "just dozens of American flags" on display.

Now, The Times is reporting that school children on Long Island are being intimidated by children of Republican parents who show up to school with American flags. Frankly, we were a little intimidated by rioters standing on the roofs of burning cars in Los Angeles, waving the Mexican flag, so we can relate.

Ana Ley and Albert Sun report:

The expansive roads of Long Island have been fertile terrain for agents to capture migrants without the scrutiny that has often accompanied officials’ actions in big cities. Residents must drive for miles to get to work or to go grocery shopping, allowing officers to detain them during traffic stops beyond the critical eye of observers.

“It’s harder to say something when you’re in your car driving in a suburban area,” said Serena Martin, an immigration advocate and the executive director of New Hour for Women and Children, an organization that helps mothers, women and children whose lives have been affected by incarceration. “It’s not that people care any less. We just aren’t on the street walking in the way that people in urban areas have the ability to do to quickly mobilize, to take the photos, to take the video.”

ICE agents have turned Nassau County’s fire stations into rest stops, pulling into parking lots to take a break from patrolling. Sandra Valencia, who runs a youth leadership program on Long Island through Rural & Migrant Ministry, an advocacy group, said that agents park outside schools after classes are released, frightening parents.

“Children of Republican parents have intimidated our kids,” Ms. Valencia said in Spanish. “They showed up to school with American flags.”

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Gasp!

There is a surprising number of people in the replies complaining about right-wingers "weaponizing" the American flag and using it to "bully" people. We'd like to know more about these kids showing up at school with American flags and how they're allegedly intimidating illegal immigrants with them.

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***

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

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