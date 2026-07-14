All Hell Breaks Loose After ICE Shooting As Democrats Caught Lying Again
VIP
So, Yeah ... THIS Is Gonna Suck: Little House on the Prairie Remake...
Seven Years of Lies and B.S.: Gov. Whitmer's Social Media Guru Gets MOCKED...
ICE Instructed to Cease Most Traffic Stops
Jessica Tarlov Clearly TOO STUPID to See Irony of Her Post Accusing Trump...
It Was THRUST UPON HIM, or Something: James Franco Thinks He Has Footage...
What Elissa Slotkin Just Said About Democratic Women Makes Them All Look Really...
Trump STUNS Doomer Experts ... Again: Inflation PLUMMETS the Largest Amount in...
'I WAS Ready to Believe You': Podcaster INFURIATES Ro Khanna by Factually DISMANTLING...
Scott Jennings Turns CNN Panel Into Babbling, Ranty Mess (ESPECIALLY Touré) in Trump...
Don't They KNOW Who She IS?! → Sunny Hostin: Nobody Above the Law...
VIP
Ben Shapiro Can't Help but Notice All the WORST PEOPLE Seem to Agree...
Trump TORCHES ABC 'Shaky Anchor' David Muir for FAKE Reflecting Pool Story and...
For Your Consideration: Seth Moulton Submits His Oscar Reel of Fake Outrage Over...

Mentally Ill Guy Who Thinks He's a Woman Applied for Asylum in the Netherlands, It Did NOT End Well (Vid)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:40 PM on July 14, 2026
Twitchy

An American identifying as transgender (in other words, a mentally ill guy who thinks he's a woman) who sought asylum in the Netherlands, claiming persecution under Trump, has reportedly had a rude awakening.

Advertisement

Guess you could say he found out pretty quickly that he was not at all persecuted under Trump.

Gosh, you hate to see it ... sorta. 

Ok, maybe not at all.

Watch:

He says he regrets his decision? Ya' don't say? 

Placed in the Ter Apel asylum reception center - a facility notorious for overcrowding, violence, and tensions with radical Islamist migrants - he now expresses deep regret over the move.

He apparently imagined Europe as a progressive haven compared to the United States. Instead, the encountered the very real risks that come with mass migration from societies that often view transgender identities not as celebrated diversity but as something to be opposed, sometimes violently. 

But hey, Trump is so mean and stuff.

Recommended

Seven Years of Lies and B.S.: Gov. Whitmer's Social Media Guru Gets MOCKED Trying to Take a Victory Lap
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

We see what he did here.

===========================================================

Related:

Jessica Tarlov Clearly TOO STUPID to See Irony of Her Post Accusing Trump of Being Obsessed With Obama

It Was THRUST UPON HIM, or Something: James Franco Thinks He Has Footage of an Alien. No, Really (Watch)

What Elissa Slotkin Just Said About Democratic Women Makes Them All Look Really REALLY Bad (Watch)

'I WAS Ready to Believe You': Podcaster INFURIATES Ro Khanna by Factually DISMANTLING His Israel Lies

Don't They KNOW Who She IS?! --> Sunny Hostin: Nobody Above the Law Until Her Own Son Breaks it (LOL!)

============================================================

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CRIME DONALD TRUMP ISLAMIC TERRORISM TRANSGENDER TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Seven Years of Lies and B.S.: Gov. Whitmer's Social Media Guru Gets MOCKED Trying to Take a Victory Lap
Grateful Calvin
Jessica Tarlov Clearly TOO STUPID to See Irony of Her Post Accusing Trump of Being Obsessed With Obama
Sam J.
'I WAS Ready to Believe You': Podcaster INFURIATES Ro Khanna by Factually DISMANTLING His Israel Lies
Sam J.
It Was THRUST UPON HIM, or Something: James Franco Thinks He Has Footage of an Alien. No, Really (Watch)
Sam J.
Don't They KNOW Who She IS?! → Sunny Hostin: Nobody Above the Law Until Her Own Son Breaks It (LOL!)
Sam J.
What Elissa Slotkin Just Said About Democratic Women Makes Them All Look Really REALLY Bad (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Seven Years of Lies and B.S.: Gov. Whitmer's Social Media Guru Gets MOCKED Trying to Take a Victory Lap Grateful Calvin
Advertisement