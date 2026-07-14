Mentally Ill Guy Who Thinks He's a Woman Applied for Asylum in the Netherlands, It Did NOT End Well (Vid)

An American identifying as transgender (in other words, a mentally ill guy who thinks he's a woman) who sought asylum in the Netherlands, claiming persecution under Trump, has reportedly had a rude awakening.

Advertisement

Guess you could say he found out pretty quickly that he was not at all persecuted under Trump.

Gosh, you hate to see it ... sorta.

Ok, maybe not at all.

Watch:

An American transsexual man who applied for asylum in the Netherlands due to “oppression in Trump’s America” has been placed in the infamous asylum center Ter Apel famous for Islamist extremists and knife violence.



He says he regrets his decision… pic.twitter.com/YtaLNX3nYO — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) July 14, 2026

He says he regrets his decision? Ya' don't say?

Placed in the Ter Apel asylum reception center - a facility notorious for overcrowding, violence, and tensions with radical Islamist migrants - he now expresses deep regret over the move.

He apparently imagined Europe as a progressive haven compared to the United States. Instead, the encountered the very real risks that come with mass migration from societies that often view transgender identities not as celebrated diversity but as something to be opposed, sometimes violently.

But hey, Trump is so mean and stuff.

Shot: A man pretending to be a woman left the U.S. bc he imagined that he was being oppressed in the most free and tolerant country on earth.



Chaser: He went to the Netherlands to escape his oppression and found out that Islamic terrorists there really want him dead. 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/XUNenL1n7O — Savannah Insights 🎙️ (@BasedSavannah) July 14, 2026

*Insert “Queers for Palestine” meme here* — furious_🚀🌛🚀🌛🚀_a (@furious_a) July 14, 2026

We see what he did here.

===========================================================

Related:

Jessica Tarlov Clearly TOO STUPID to See Irony of Her Post Accusing Trump of Being Obsessed With Obama

It Was THRUST UPON HIM, or Something: James Franco Thinks He Has Footage of an Alien. No, Really (Watch)

What Elissa Slotkin Just Said About Democratic Women Makes Them All Look Really REALLY Bad (Watch)

'I WAS Ready to Believe You': Podcaster INFURIATES Ro Khanna by Factually DISMANTLING His Israel Lies

Don't They KNOW Who She IS?! --> Sunny Hostin: Nobody Above the Law Until Her Own Son Breaks it (LOL!)

============================================================

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.