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It Was THRUST UPON HIM, or Something: James Franco Thinks He Has Footage of an Alien. No, Really (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:15 PM on July 14, 2026
AngieArtist

James Franco is making a truly out-of-this-world (see what we did there?) comeback to social media, and it's got everyone wondering if the actor has finally lost it or is just pulling the mother of all Hollyweird stunts. 

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We suppose it could be a little bit of both. 

The former 'Spider-Man' star unleashed grainy security cam footage on TikTok showing what he insists is an actual alien skulking around his backyard and garage - shadowy figure, creepy movements, the works. 

Apparently, he's been dropping After cryptic teasers for weeks about non-human visitors and powerful forces trying to shut him up, Franco's 'evidence' has the internet in stitches, with skeptics calling it everything from a bad costume prank to desperate publicity. 

See for yourselves, dude is WHACK.

Franco lost his mind a long time ago. Guys, he hangs out with Seth Rogen of all people ...

Hey, we're entertained. 

Sorta.

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Boredom? Desperation for relevance?

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

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