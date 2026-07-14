It Was THRUST UPON HIM, or Something: James Franco Thinks He Has Footage of an Alien. No, Really (Watch)

James Franco is making a truly out-of-this-world (see what we did there?) comeback to social media, and it's got everyone wondering if the actor has finally lost it or is just pulling the mother of all Hollyweird stunts.

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We suppose it could be a little bit of both.

The former 'Spider-Man' star unleashed grainy security cam footage on TikTok showing what he insists is an actual alien skulking around his backyard and garage - shadowy figure, creepy movements, the works.

Apparently, he's been dropping After cryptic teasers for weeks about non-human visitors and powerful forces trying to shut him up, Franco's 'evidence' has the internet in stitches, with skeptics calling it everything from a bad costume prank to desperate publicity.

See for yourselves, dude is WHACK.

James Franco Drops His Alien Footage.



Crystal clear alien in 4k.



James Franco poker face.



Either the footage is real or James Franco lost his mind. pic.twitter.com/dDksbGShbe — Good Morning UFO (@goodmorningufo) July 13, 2026

Franco lost his mind a long time ago. Guys, he hangs out with Seth Rogen of all people ...

franco thinking anyone is gonna believe this despite the fact that hes never been good at acting https://t.co/sjpzDTclQT — ben📹 (@sprksmcfly) July 14, 2026

Hey, we're entertained.

Sorta.

Boredom? Desperation for relevance?

If you dress up as an alien, please, don't harass James Franco. https://t.co/dL3sNsBZZY — K. Brett Boswell (@TheBoz46) July 14, 2026

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

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