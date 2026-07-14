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Trump STUNS Doomer 'Experts' ... Again: Inflation PLUMMETS the Largest Amount in SIX YEARS (Report)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:45 PM on July 14, 2026
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Well, well, WELL, would you look at that? Inflation just FELL month over month ... and not only did it fall, but it was the largest plummet in six years. Huh.

But Democrats told us inflation would only get worse, and life would suck more under Trump.

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Gosh, golly, gee, surely they wouldn't lie to us in order to con morons into voting for them and their economy-destroying agenda, right?

Ahem.

Math doesn't lie (which is probably why Lefties hate it so much):

Almost as if Trump actually knows what the Hell he's doing when it comes to the economy.

And Democrats, don't.

Aww, yes, the panicans. So old. So boring. So tired.

Not tired of winning just yet.

Experts. Heh. 

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As usual, the typical Trump-haters who root against America because 'Trump bad' are all over this post ...

It is.

Notice which flag this toad put first in his X handle.

Because Democrats have ruined Illinois, duh.

They're such sad, angry, frothy-mouthed little creatures.

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