Trump STUNS Doomer 'Experts' ... Again: Inflation PLUMMETS the Largest Amount in SIX YEARS (Report)

Well, well, WELL, would you look at that? Inflation just FELL month over month ... and not only did it fall, but it was the largest plummet in six years. Huh.

But Democrats told us inflation would only get worse, and life would suck more under Trump.

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Gosh, golly, gee, surely they wouldn't lie to us in order to con morons into voting for them and their economy-destroying agenda, right?

Ahem.

Math doesn't lie (which is probably why Lefties hate it so much):

🚨 BREAKING: US inflation just STUNNED the experts and FELL -0.4% month over month, the largest plummet in 6 YEARS — CNBC



Gasoline and fuel nearly -9%



Year over year, inflation is 3.5%, lower than economists expected



KEEP IT GOING! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/SVamBjJ88g — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 14, 2026

Almost as if Trump actually knows what the Hell he's doing when it comes to the economy.

And Democrats, don't.

But, the panicans said tariffs would cause inflammation, the experts were wrong again 😆😆 — Thomad 🇺🇸 (@FaithfulThomad) July 14, 2026

Aww, yes, the panicans. So old. So boring. So tired.

Not tired of winning just yet.

Gas down nearly 10% the same month we bombed Iran. The "$7 a gallon war" the experts promised never showed up. Biggest inflation drop since COVID. — M.A. Rothman (@MichaelARothman) July 14, 2026

Experts. Heh.

Say goodbye the very brief DNC talking point that Iranflation erased all real wages gains for the year. With today's BLS report, real average hourly earnings are up 0.1% year-over-year and real weekly earnings are up 0.3% year-over-year.



Yeah, that still doesn't sound too great… pic.twitter.com/foNPrlAj7F — Chris (@chriswithans) July 14, 2026

As usual, the typical Trump-haters who root against America because 'Trump bad' are all over this post ...

Hahahhaha sure it is — 🇺🇸🇺🇸TruePatriot🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@TruPatriots76) July 14, 2026

It is.

What a stupid lie — Charles 🇺🇦🇺🇲 (@Nemos_Munity) July 14, 2026

Notice which flag this toad put first in his X handle.

Not in Illinois — Ro Gia (@RosemarieGiamb1) July 14, 2026

Because Democrats have ruined Illinois, duh.

Cool story! It’s not true, but push it anyways. — DJ Payette (@DjPayette) July 14, 2026

They're such sad, angry, frothy-mouthed little creatures.

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Don't They KNOW Who She IS?! --> Sunny Hostin: Nobody Above the Law Until Her Own Son Breaks it (LOL!)

Ben Shapiro Can't Help but Notice All the WORST PEOPLE Seem to Agree on One Thing... Huh, He's RIGHT

Trump TORCHES ABC's 'Shaky Anchor' David Muir for FAKE Reflecting Pool Story and Lefties Can't DEEEAL

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Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

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