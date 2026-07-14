Scott Jennings Turns CNN Panel Into Babbling, Ranty Mess (ESPECIALLY Touré) in Trump Debate and LOL (VID)

This is an oldie but a goodie. Normally, we cover these Scott Jennings 'Thunderdome' sessions as they happen, but somehow, someway, we missed this one. Luckily, it just happened to be in our feed today, so we thought, what the heck, let's cover it now.

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Yes, it's from last year.

No, the Left hasn't gotten any saner about what they think Trump is doing and will do, so it still has relevance. Gosh, we really should thank them for being so consistently insane as we never seem to run out of things to write about.

Bless them.

Watch this:

🚨 THIS IS COMEDIC GOLD. CNN, never let Scott Jennings go, PLEASE!!



PANELIST: DOGE is not about "cutting spending." It's about making government too small to stop Trump.



JENNINGS: Why would the government stop Trump? Isn't he the head of the government? Why would they try to… pic.twitter.com/iB0L1iM7O8 — War Correspondent (@warDaniel47) July 14, 2026

Post continues:

... to stop him? PANELIST: Because he's creating a dictatorship. JENNINGS: Your view is that Trump is shredding the Constitution... it seems you guys believe the unelected bureaucracy has a responsibility to resist political leadership. PANELISTS: My God, seriously? Do we need to give you a civics lesson? The legislative branch, the FBI, you control the military - this is what you do in a dictatorship... JENNINGS: Are you suggesting the president is not the commander-in-chief of the military? PANELIST: The president will put in charge someone who will contravene the constitution. Soon, this conversation will look very silly to you. Right now, you're gaslighting. JENNINGS: Who? The president is in charge of the military, is he not? CNN HOST: Yes, the president is in charge of the military; that is how it works.

Told you, an oldie but a goodie. Not to mention that it is going viral for some reason this morning, so we definitely had to share it.

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