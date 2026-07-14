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Trump TORCHES ABC's 'Shaky Anchor' David Muir for FAKE Reflecting Pool Story and Lefties Can't DEEEAL

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:05 AM on July 14, 2026
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Trump absolutely, totally, and completely torched ABC's David Muir for pushing fake news on the Reflecting Pool, because nothing says 'journalism' like blaming 'peeling paint' and algae on a vandalized national monument, right?

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What IS IT with the mainstream media's obsession with hating on Trump for doing what other presidents have refused to do, cleaning up D.C.? We get it, you guys hate him, but over this? Really? C'mon. Get a grip.

Trump just went off on the network's latest attempt to memory-hole leftist vandalism in D.C.:

Post continues:

... but removed long ago!). In other words, the story was FAKE NEWS, but heavily slanted away from the real cause of the problem, Vandalism. It will be fixed soon, and better than ever. 60 monuments and fountains have been cleaned and fully renovated in D.C., and crime is at record lows! Washington has never looked better, or been safer! President DJT

So take THAT, Muir.

You'd think BUT ... not so much when it comes to the unhinged, crazed, Trump-hating Left.

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And of course, if Trump speaks, the Lefties lose their minds.

Cue the mouth-breathers:

Nobody posts more about Trump than his haters. Aww, the irony.

Imagine how absolutely miserable someone has to be to troll Trump because he's cleaning up D.C. On second thought, maybe don't imagine that ... yikes.

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ABC NEWS DONALD TRUMP FAKE NEWS TRUTH SOCIAL WASHINGTON

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