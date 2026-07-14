Trump TORCHES ABC's 'Shaky Anchor' David Muir for FAKE Reflecting Pool Story and Lefties Can't DEEEAL

Trump absolutely, totally, and completely torched ABC's David Muir for pushing fake news on the Reflecting Pool, because nothing says 'journalism' like blaming 'peeling paint' and algae on a vandalized national monument, right?

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What IS IT with the mainstream media's obsession with hating on Trump for doing what other presidents have refused to do, cleaning up D.C.? We get it, you guys hate him, but over this? Really? C'mon. Get a grip.

Trump just went off on the network's latest attempt to memory-hole leftist vandalism in D.C.:

ABC Fake News and its shaky anchor, David Muir, said that the Reflecting Pool was drained to address Peeling Paint (there is no paint, it was slashed with a knife, or box cutter, high grade colored waterproofing liner - it was VANDALISM!) and Algae Blooms (also caused by Vandals,… pic.twitter.com/JbAoCuVfq6 — Commentary Donald J. Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) July 14, 2026

Post continues:

... but removed long ago!). In other words, the story was FAKE NEWS, but heavily slanted away from the real cause of the problem, Vandalism. It will be fixed soon, and better than ever. 60 monuments and fountains have been cleaned and fully renovated in D.C., and crime is at record lows! Washington has never looked better, or been safer! President DJT

So take THAT, Muir.

Truth matters. Vandalism should never be ignored, and restoring our national landmarks is something every American can appreciate. 🇺🇸 — The Patriot Post (@PatriotVision80) July 14, 2026

You'd think BUT ... not so much when it comes to the unhinged, crazed, Trump-hating Left.

Trump calling David Muir a “shaky anchor” 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/TDmn6Ws52f — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) July 14, 2026

And of course, if Trump speaks, the Lefties lose their minds.

Cue the mouth-breathers:

Where is the security camera video, Conman?! pic.twitter.com/3gGhy6vOfb — Kirk Bostrom (@KirkBostrom) July 14, 2026

Nobody posts more about Trump than his haters. Aww, the irony.

More lies. — Trump Painful Bone Spurs (@TrumpsBonespurs) July 14, 2026

Imagine how absolutely miserable someone has to be to troll Trump because he's cleaning up D.C. On second thought, maybe don't imagine that ... yikes.

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