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*SNORT* AG Hamilton DOG-WALKS Mehdi Hasan Over Ro Khanna's BS Israel Debacle SO BAD He Shuts Off Replies

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:45 PM on July 13, 2026
MSNBC

Mehdi Hasan really put on a masterclass in how to lose an argument without ever actually having one when he jumped into AG Hamilton's clear-eyed dismantling of Ro Khanna's latest West Bank publicity stunt.

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It all started here.

Post continues:

... Palestinian guides take him into a restricted area that is closed off to civilians without requesting access or coordinating with anyone.

Local security (which Khanna intentionally misrepresents as random settlers) then stopped them. IDF arrived and spent time evaluating the situation. Then Israeli police showed up, determined what had happened, and let them go on their way. 

No one was hurt or attacked. No one was threatened. Khanna knew going to a restricted area would get a response and he got exactly what he wanted. 

I will note that if a random group goes onto a military restricted area in the U.S., they would also be detained and questioned. 

Israel is to blame for letting Khanna plan out this stunt, but that’s exactly what it was. And it was predictably coordinated with the press as he had a NYT photographer with him and waited until they released a story days later to even post about it. 

Khanna wants to run for president on this nonsense because he has nothing to offer Americans.

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Rather than engage with the actual facts AG laid out here, Hasan went straight for the usual 'pro-Israel folks will defend anything' routine, complete with the implication that Hamilton was somehow excusing threats against a U.S. congressman. Then, in a move that screams confidence, Hasan immediately turned off replies on his own post, making sure nobody could point out how badly he had twisted the exchange or ask him to defend his own characterization. 

Because nothing says 'I stand by my take' quite like slamming the door shut the second the other side might reply.

Hasan has really and truly been going downhill, and considering how ridiculous he is in general, that's pretty bad.

AG finished it:

C'mon, that's what all the bravest social media warriors do. 

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Heh.

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