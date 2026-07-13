Denver DSA Activist Tries DELETING His Pic Showing What a FREAK SHOW the DSA Really Is and LOL-HOOBOY

A DSA activist calling himself Joe Wrote shared a photograph capturing a group of Denver commies (aka Democrat Socialist) that quickly went viral for all the wrong reasons ... if you're a commie. If you're a sane, intellingent, normal American with even half a brain this went viral for all the RIGHT reasons.

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Which is probably why Joe deleted it fairly quickly.

That being said, as these things tend to do, the pic persists through screenshots and shares.

NEVER THE LESS, THE PIC PERSISTS.

Heh.

Perhaps someone should have let Joe know that deleting the pic only makes things worse? Just spitballin'.

They just deleted this after realizing how ridiculous they look for wearing masks in 2026 lmaooo



The internet is forever pic.twitter.com/snQCC0SqRI — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 13, 2026

Look at all the MASKS.

Guys, it's July of 2026. It's been six years since the 'virus' ... and they're still masking up.

Then again, it's a pretty good indication that someone is a loon when they're still masked so maybe these commies are doign us all a favor. *laughs in Taylor Lorenz*

Denver DSA activist deletes his post of their meeting after getting roasted because over half the people in the room are wearing masks in July of 2026.



Lmfao pic.twitter.com/gYErJRJQi7 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 13, 2026

We also can't help but notice a bunch of white WOMEN, or however the heck they identify. Can't be upseting the commies by using the wrong pronoun or gender, ya' know.

I thought that being frumpy slobs with bad skin and haircuts was the embarrassing part. — Caesar Solid IV (@caesarsolidiv) July 13, 2026

It's all pretty damn embarrassing.

If I was there I'd probably wear a mask as well - the smell — Frank James (@FrankJa33010918) July 13, 2026

Fair point. Hadn't thought of that one ...

There's stupid and then there's whatever the Hell DSA is supposed to be.

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