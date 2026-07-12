Never FAILS: Rest in Hell Trends After Graham Passes; Lefties Remind Us of the SCUMBAGS They Really Are

As expected, there is a lot of ugliness on X this morning after the sudden passing of Lindsey Graham. It is not unexpected, as we've been watching the same group of horrible, terrible, nasty, vile, hateful, ass clowns say the vilest of things after someone on the Right passes away.

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Heck, if they weren't saying gross things we'd be confused ... now THAT would be surprising. You know? And while we already covered one of the worst (Ana Kasparian really is a miserable boil on the butt of humanity), we wouldn't be Twitchy if we didn't go through and find the worst of the worst for our readers to point at, laugh, and maybe even pray for.

Clearly, these people need Jesus.

We will likely update as the day goes on because we don't expect any of these losers to say nicer things about the senator:

Iranian TV on Lindsey Graham:



I congratulate the Iranian people on the death U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, who has been sent to hell. pic.twitter.com/7o0sEH5jeI — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) July 12, 2026

Ok, so we know why the animals hated Graham.

Thanks for the reminder that many of you are animals.

Has Scott Jennings tried calling Lindsey Graham yet? — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) July 12, 2026

Lame.

smh

Lindsey Graham was a demon. — Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 (@jacksonhinkle) July 12, 2026

Coming from a demon ... that's ironic.

Horseshoe theory in full effect https://t.co/cDvOVRtrq4 pic.twitter.com/ZtO9g6rdpS — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) July 12, 2026

Bingo.

She has this editor blocked, so luckily, Jarvis snagged it.

And speaking of blocking this editor:

I spoke to my old friend Lindsey Graham this morning, the senior Senator from South Carolina. He’s still recovering in the hospital. We talked for just shy of 20 minutes … about IRAN, UKRAINE, the unfolding situation in MAINE, my visit to the William Henry Harrison Presidential… — Rep. Jack Kimble (@RepJackKimble) July 12, 2026

What is it with terrible people blocking our fearless leader? Ahem.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, who was spotted earlier this year holding an Ariel bubble wand outside the Tangled restrooms in Magic Kingdom in the midst of a partial government shutdown, has died. pic.twitter.com/WGLjoxT4Yq — MouseInfo | Disney News and Fun (@MouseInfo) July 12, 2026

We'd ask what is wrong with these people, but ultimately, we don't really want to know.

Lindsey Graham was a simple, tragic man. He lacked a moral core. The great empty spaces of his life were filled with an insatiable need for “relevance.” He found it as a cast member in the most malignant reality show ever made.https://t.co/DoUCOvHC5t pic.twitter.com/048YQoNJmK — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) July 12, 2026

Once Trump shunned Steve, the guy was never the same.

If anyone is a simple, tragic man, it's Steve.

John McCain never understood why Graham was so smitten with Trump, and mocked his pal for courting a man both once dismissed as a disgrace and a fraud.



When Graham marveled at Trump's golf score -- McCain, near the end of his life, exploded.



“My ass he shot a 70!” he shouted. — Glenn Thrush (@GlennThrush) July 12, 2026

What the Hell is this?

“Anyway, I didn’t expect you to call me out for my grotesque death celebration proving my inability to engage in a logical conversation. But I’ll pretend YOU’RE unable to have a real conversation here so I’ll just block & insist you’re stupid & engaging in bad faith.” pic.twitter.com/cgDbU6sgzA — J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) July 12, 2026

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So many have blocked this simple, tolerant, kind editor. Thankfully, lots of people snagged the ugly.

Fascism should never be tolerated. Dead fascists get no sympathy or positive remembrance. Their deaths are a net good.



Cry about it. — Ginsengaddict (hope is feeling normal again) (@ginsengaddict) July 12, 2026

Shoutout to Holmstead for gathering so many horrible people in one place:

Fascism should never be tolerated. Dead fascists get no sympathy or positive remembrance. Their deaths are a net good.



Cry about it. — Ginsengaddict (hope is feeling normal again) (@ginsengaddict) July 12, 2026

Lindsey Graham was among the most viciously racist & bloodthirsty warmongers in the history of Congress. That he was also pretty clearly a closeted gay man who chose to make the lives of all marginalized people miserable in service to power says everything about him. Rest in piss — Darkwoke Duck (@DylanTweetin) July 12, 2026

Lindsey Graham will go down a one of the most bloodthirsty and sadistic senators in US history. There was no moral line he wouldn’t cross, no child he wouldn’t sacrifice. Stiff competition, but he really had a commitment to evil that’s hard to match https://t.co/0YlxlMCP6u — David Griscom (@DavidGriscom) July 12, 2026

That you’re a raging antisemite? We know. https://t.co/kqZTK5F3M6 — J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) July 12, 2026

Another block... Holmstead got him.

Heh.

They admitted Lindsey Graham was dead before they admitted that Mitch McConnell was dead?



That’s just weird. — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarino) July 12, 2026

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Yeah, this is bad. We hate it when the Woke Right reminds us they can be just as bad as the Left.

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Related:

'Judge Me by My ENEMIES' --> THIS Five-Day-Old Post From Lindsey Graham DEFINITELY Raising Eyebrows on X

MASSIVE POS Ana Kasparian Gets Clocked CLEANED for Shockingly VILE Post After Lindsey Graham's Death'

'What's Happening on the Ground' Post Sheds Some Light on Lindsey Graham's Possible Cause of Death

Gavin Newsom Is a Lying Sack of SNOT. In Other News, Water Is Wet

She's Gonna BLOW! Ana Navarro Completely UNRAVELS When Asked to Name 1 American Killed By Illegals (Vid)

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