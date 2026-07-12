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Never FAILS: Rest in Hell Trends After Graham Passes; Lefties Remind Us of the SCUMBAGS They Really Are

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:35 AM on July 12, 2026
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

As expected, there is a lot of ugliness on X this morning after the sudden passing of Lindsey Graham. It is not unexpected, as we've been watching the same group of horrible, terrible, nasty, vile, hateful, ass clowns say the vilest of things after someone on the Right passes away.

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Heck, if they weren't saying gross things we'd be confused ... now THAT would be surprising. You know? And while we already covered one of the worst (Ana Kasparian really is a miserable boil on the butt of humanity), we wouldn't be Twitchy if we didn't go through and find the worst of the worst for our readers to point at, laugh, and maybe even pray for.

Clearly, these people need Jesus. 

We will likely update as the day goes on because we don't expect any of these losers to say nicer things about the senator:

Ok, so we know why the animals hated Graham.

Thanks for the reminder that many of you are animals.

Lame.

smh

Coming from a demon ... that's ironic.

Bingo.

She has this editor blocked, so luckily, Jarvis snagged it.

And speaking of blocking this editor:

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What is it with terrible people blocking our fearless leader? Ahem.

We'd ask what is wrong with these people, but ultimately, we don't really want to know.

Once Trump shunned Steve, the guy was never the same.

If anyone is a simple, tragic man, it's Steve.

What the Hell is this?

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So many have blocked this simple, tolerant, kind editor. Thankfully, lots of people snagged the ugly.

Shoutout to Holmstead for gathering so many horrible people in one place:

Another block... Holmstead got him.

Heh.

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Yeah, this is bad. We hate it when the Woke Right reminds us they can be just as bad as the Left.

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Related:

'Judge Me by My ENEMIES' --> THIS Five-Day-Old Post From Lindsey Graham DEFINITELY Raising Eyebrows on X

MASSIVE POS Ana Kasparian Gets Clocked CLEANED for Shockingly VILE Post After Lindsey Graham's Death'

'What's Happening on the Ground' Post Sheds Some Light on Lindsey Graham's Possible Cause of Death

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She's Gonna BLOW! Ana Navarro Completely UNRAVELS When Asked to Name 1 American Killed By Illegals (Vid)

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Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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HO ... Sorry ... Ro Khanna Dramatically Thanking Peeps 'Concerned for His Safety' Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong Sam J.
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