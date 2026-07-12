'What's Happening on the Ground' Post Sheds Some Light on Lindsey Graham's Possible Cause of Death

As you can imagine, there is an abundance of sadness and chaos on the ground in South Carolina following Senator Lindsey Graham's death. People understandably have many questions, and while we're seeing plenty of insane posts about what may have happened, this from Chad Caton seems to be the most balanced and reasonable post we've seen on the matter yet.

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He also shares a bit of info about what could happen next politically...

Note, we can neither confirm nor deny anything Caton says here, but it's definitely worth a read since he's coming from South Carolina.

Take a look:

🚨Ok I’m going to give you what I can from SC

Lots of crazy stuff right now



Talked to a former staff member early word is massive heart attack. Has had blood pressure issues since 40’s. I’m told



Behind the scenes politically in SC is bedlam. I’ve been on the phone all night.… — Chad Caton🎙🇺🇸 (@ImFiredUp2) July 12, 2026

We're seeing multiple posts about a massive heart attack, FYI.

His post continues:

Lots of names are being thrown around in circles. I’ve not talked to these people personally Mark lynch who ran Agaist Lindsey. Nancy MaceJohn Warren ran for Govenor 2024 Andre Bauer former Lt Gov Lt Gov currently Pam Evette who just lost to AG to replace McMaster as governor I’m sure more will come out. Those Gov and Trump like for appointment Bauer Evette Mace These are guesses. I’m sure Trump will have a huge say as to who McMaster appoints Gov McMaster will appoint the seat and then a special election for a new primary then general election. The timetable will be set by the government after the mourning has taken place. But no (real) time table because we are over a 100 before general election . However even after someone is appointed a special election primary will take place. As will a special general election These are early real discussions in SC because all of you will wake up to crazy s**t. Again this is from convos had tonight and what’s being thrown around. ' Regardless we should pray for Lindsey’s family and staff and supporters.

Most importantly, pray for Graham, his family, his friends, staff, and supporters. And most of all, for South Carolina.

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