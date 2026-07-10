BOOM --> DataRepublican Takes on Candace Owens and Her Horde of CRAZY After Nuking Owens in DAMNING Post

As Twitchy readers know, DataRepublican has made Candace Owens into a research project and yeah, that's never a good thing ... for the 'project'. It's a great thing for those of us sitting by, watching, and eating popcorn.

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And wow, this takedown of Owens has definitely been popcorn-worthy.

First, DataRepublican dropped the 'hello,' post, and then Owens followers crawled out of the woodwork to defend their cult leader:

Candace's supporters are saying she didn't actually say these things. Here are the receipts, most from a single Shawn Ryan interview. I've transcribed every episode on YouTube. There's more. pic.twitter.com/hGFsPFyaB3 — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) July 10, 2026

But wait... that's only the beginning of the craziness from her fanbase.

Check this out:

So, I didn't repost something and @X force reposted it for me. This was a thread supportive of the official narrative surrounding Tyler Robinson.



I've also caught X removing my "likes" from other posts that are critical of Israel.



I've also used the "Enhance with grok"… pic.twitter.com/pD8JJN7hca — Robert (@bSmithMagic) July 10, 2026

HA HA HA HA

Sure, X is forcing him to repost things and removing his likes from antisemitic posts.

We're starting to understand why Candace can be nuts ... because the people who believe her are right there with her. And getting worse.

Wild but expected with the level of propaganda we’ve seen this week.

The propaganda campaign has no teeth.

Nobody in the world outside of Zionists believe Tyler Robinson murdered Charlie Kirk and that Israel’s hands are clean.

Keep fighting, everyone. Everyday, Charlie’s army… https://t.co/tYtPfx7nHV — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) July 10, 2026

Holy Hell.

But wait, there's more:

A. Are you aware this is a preliminary hearing? Seems you don't understand the difference between that & an actual trial.



B. You brought up the rifle & screw driver with Tyler's prints on it, well, you do know it's his gun given to him by his grandfather so obviously his… — Michelle #AmericaOnly🇺🇲 (@MichelleRM68) July 10, 2026

Dear Mrs. Data Republican. Luv your work. You seem to be substantially uninformed in this case. Argue the facts, not Candace Owens. The messenger is not the issue. The facts in this case are scandalous. Don't be naive. Don't be partisan. Be smart. Examine all evidence then come… — JustMedicalFreedom (@InformedMama1) July 10, 2026

Alrighty then.

Since even the prosecution was unable to prove Robinson, or ANYONE for that matter, was "prone on the Losee** building"



Can you please site your source of proof. Specifically, that shows that there are ANY identifiable features to determine who, but specifically, Robinson, was… — Moon (@_Jayd3d) July 10, 2026

Note we're not including the rest of these posts ... feel free to hop on X and check them out for yourself.

She never stated most of those as facts she said I think key words there and the part where she said shot from below she said when I first saw it I had thought he got shot from below ! The PETIN explosive she said was theory she had she never said she knew for certain that’s what… — brina (@brina1983) July 10, 2026

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AND THEY'RE ALL IN MAROON SHIRTS!!! REEEE!!!

She is Mrs. George Farmer. You are too intelligent not to see what is right in front of you. Don't be a sheep. Open your mind & research for yourself. If you dislike Candace just because you are following the crowd, I encourage you to visit Baron Coleman, Ian Carroll, Danks, etc… — MeemsKaso (@RobihoodPops) July 10, 2026

Woof.

I don’t think you guys are paying attention to the details of the “trial”



Yesterday a cop testified that Robinson met with someone from TPUSA the day of the murder. State wasn’t going to mention that, it was discovered on cross. Blake Neff admitted it also on the X spaces two… — TheWholeTruth (@Quit_Lying_2_Us) July 10, 2026

Yeah, that's enough ...

DataRepublican fired back:

So, in other words, you got ratioed because...



*squints at your post*



Israel infiltrated 𝕏 so they could conspire to install source code which randomly reposts others' replies to you. And somehow it passed every code review and QA and got released to the wild. And somehow… — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) July 10, 2026

Post continues:

... that's easier than tweaking the algorithm or throttling you. It's a bug which turns the repost symbol green, Candace. I've seen it once in a while. My post isn't even on the guy's timeline.

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BUT IT'S ALL A PLOT.

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