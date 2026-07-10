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BOOM --> DataRepublican Takes on Candace Owens and Her Horde of CRAZY After Nuking Owens in DAMNING Post

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:25 AM on July 10, 2026
Twitchy

As Twitchy readers know, DataRepublican has made Candace Owens into a research project and yeah, that's never a good thing ... for the 'project'. It's a great thing for those of us sitting by, watching, and eating popcorn.

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And wow, this takedown of Owens has definitely been popcorn-worthy.

First, DataRepublican dropped the 'hello,' post, and then Owens followers crawled out of the woodwork to defend their cult leader:

But wait... that's only the beginning of the craziness from her fanbase.

Check this out:

HA HA HA HA

Sure, X is forcing him to repost things and removing his likes from antisemitic posts.

We're starting to understand why Candace can be nuts ... because the people who believe her are right there with her. And getting worse.

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Holy Hell.

But wait, there's more:

Alrighty then.

Note we're not including the rest of these posts ... feel free to hop on X and check them out for yourself.

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AND THEY'RE ALL IN MAROON SHIRTS!!! REEEE!!!

Woof.

Yeah, that's enough ... 

DataRepublican fired back:

Post continues:

... that's easier than tweaking the algorithm or throttling you. It's a bug which turns the repost symbol green, Candace. I've seen it once in a while. My post isn't even on the guy's timeline.

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BUT IT'S ALL A PLOT.

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Related:

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'Spreading Conspiratorial Poison for Cash.': Ben Shapiro Calls Down the THUNDER on Candace Owens and DAMN

Scott Jennings Writes 3 POWERFUL Little Words That Shut Hasan Piker TF Up After Defaming Pete Hegseth

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Tags:

ANTISEMITISM CHARLIE KIRK CONSERVATISM X

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'You Built a Franchise on a Dead Man's Name': Data Republican Says 'Hello' to Candace Owens Grateful Calvin
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