Neera Tanden Goes on Squinty-Eyed, Frothy-Mouthed TRUMP RANT on CNN Panel on Platner (Jennings Smirks!)

Former Michigan Rep. Peter Meijer pushed back hard against Neera Tanden after she tried to deflect criticism of Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner by immediately pivoting to Donald Trump. Meijer had highlighted concerns from women who described Platner as a creep and warned against trusting him amid serious allegations swirling around the candidate. Tanden’s response? Dust off the decade-old playbook and point to the well-worn claims against Trump.

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Meijer: Jenny Racicot and Lyndsey Fifield both said this guy is a creep. Do not trust him.



Tanden: There are 13 women who said they were assaulted by Trump.



Meijer: We've been talking about Donald Trump for the past ten years.



Tanden: You do not get to throw stones at a… pic.twitter.com/cCOvq4bLOW — Acyn (@Acyn) July 9, 2026

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... at a Democratic Party when you have stood by.

Laughs in Bill Clinton.

Laughs in Ted Kennedy.

Laughs in John Edwards.

Laughs in Al Gore.

Shall we go on?

Tanden to Jennings: I'm not going to accept lectures from people who support Donald Trump, who was credibly accused by 13 women… pic.twitter.com/mUJC7QYdtV — Acyn (@Acyn) July 9, 2026

Jennings smirk is so damn good.

Nah… you don’t get to use Trump as an excuse to be much worse. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) July 9, 2026

So, Meijer is talking about the media, and Tanden thinks he's talking about the democrat party.

That tracks. — SheikYerbouti (@FrankZYerbouti) July 9, 2026

Good point.

I’m sorry but I don’t think Trump has a Nazi tattoo. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) July 9, 2026

Or bops his bologna in port-a-potties.

Just sayin'.

If the Democratic Party wants to regain credibility on issues like sexual misconduct and personal character, they might want to stop treating Trump as a permanent get-out-of-jail-free card and start dealing with the candidates they’re actually running today. The whataboutism isn’t fooling anyone anymore.

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Same Ridiculous Crap from Liar Rachel Maddow, Different (but Sorta the Same) Outlet

Straight-FIRE! Spencer Pratt Drops Bomb of ALL BOMBS on Dems: 'I Didn’t Get Cheated — You Did (WATCH)

She's KAPUT! Conservative X Hilariously ENDS Never-Trumper Sarah Longwell and Her Platner Whataboutism

This YOU, Boo? Jessica Tarlov Snarling at Repubs Taking Moral Victory Lap Over Platner Goes REALLY Wrong

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