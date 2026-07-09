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Neera Tanden Goes on Squinty-Eyed, Frothy-Mouthed TRUMP RANT on CNN Panel on Platner (Jennings Smirks!)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:55 PM on July 09, 2026
Bravo/Meme

Former Michigan Rep. Peter Meijer pushed back hard against Neera Tanden after she tried to deflect criticism of Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner by immediately pivoting to Donald Trump. Meijer had highlighted concerns from women who described Platner as a creep and warned against trusting him amid serious allegations swirling around the candidate. Tanden’s response? Dust off the decade-old playbook and point to the well-worn claims against Trump.

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... at a Democratic Party when you have stood by.

Laughs in Bill Clinton.

Laughs in Ted Kennedy.

Laughs in John Edwards.

Laughs in Al Gore.

Shall we go on?

Jennings smirk is so damn good.

Good point.

Or bops his bologna in port-a-potties. 

Just sayin'.

If the Democratic Party wants to regain credibility on issues like sexual misconduct and personal character, they might want to stop treating Trump as a permanent get-out-of-jail-free card and start dealing with the candidates they’re actually running today. The whataboutism isn’t fooling anyone anymore.

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