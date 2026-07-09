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She's KAPUT! Conservative X Hilariously ENDS Never-Trumper Sarah Longwell and Her Platner Whataboutism

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:50 AM on July 09, 2026
Fuzzy Chimp

Sarah Longwell, the Never Trump oracle who’s made a career out of hand-wringing about Republican standards, popped up to scold the GOP for nominating Donald Trump despite sexual misconduct accusations (AGAIN) —while pretending Democrats heroically tossed Graham Platner overboard the second rape claims surfaced. 

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Never mind that Platner came with a Nazi tattoo he lied about, multiple other misconduct allegations, porta-potty artistry (see what we did there?), and enough red flags to decorate a parade, all of which Democrats shrugged off or defended until his numbers tanked harder than a lead balloon. 

But sure, the real scandal is that Republicans didn’t immediately cancel their guy over decades-old claims that often looked more like lawfare than gospel. The selective outrage is almost impressive at this point.

Almost.

We realize that, like any Democrats, Longwell and other Never-Trumpers believe if they tell the same lie and over and over and over again that eventually it becomes the truth. That, or their idiot supporters will believe them no matter what.

But ... yeah.

About those sexual assault accusations?

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See what we mean?

Ouch.

When your entire world is built around hating one man, one politician, eventually it's going to bite ya' in the backside. This Platner debacle has most definitely bitten The Bulwark, bigly.

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2026 ELECTIONS DONALD TRUMP NEVER TRUMP REPUBLICAN PARTY GRAHAM PLATNER

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