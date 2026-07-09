She's KAPUT! Conservative X Hilariously ENDS Never-Trumper Sarah Longwell and Her Platner Whataboutism

Sarah Longwell, the Never Trump oracle who’s made a career out of hand-wringing about Republican standards, popped up to scold the GOP for nominating Donald Trump despite sexual misconduct accusations (AGAIN) —while pretending Democrats heroically tossed Graham Platner overboard the second rape claims surfaced.

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Never mind that Platner came with a Nazi tattoo he lied about, multiple other misconduct allegations, porta-potty artistry (see what we did there?), and enough red flags to decorate a parade, all of which Democrats shrugged off or defended until his numbers tanked harder than a lead balloon.

But sure, the real scandal is that Republicans didn’t immediately cancel their guy over decades-old claims that often looked more like lawfare than gospel. The selective outrage is almost impressive at this point.

Almost.

Graham Platner was accused of rape and every Democrat tossed him overboard.



Donald Trump was accused of rape multiple times and sexual assault and harassment many more times. Also the whole matter of trying to overturn an election.



Republicans nominated him a second time. — Sarah Longwell (@SarahLongwell25) July 8, 2026

We realize that, like any Democrats, Longwell and other Never-Trumpers believe if they tell the same lie and over and over and over again that eventually it becomes the truth. That, or their idiot supporters will believe them no matter what.

But ... yeah.

About those sexual assault accusations?

"Donald Trump has been accused of sexual assault multiple times."



Most credible Donald Trump accuser: https://t.co/eLtMgTQIWX pic.twitter.com/B1ZaXLvIGM — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 8, 2026

See what we mean?

Democrats found a crazy woman and convinced her to go after Trump by claiming something happened decades ago. They then financed her lawsuit and she lied about it. She also couldn’t remember anything about the case.



You people stuck with Platner until his poll numbers when down.… — MAZE (@mazemoore) July 8, 2026

Are you referencing that dodo bird who told Anderson Cooper on live TV that rape is sexy?



That one with zero corroborating witnesses or evidence, who even the jury in a civil kangaroo court determined Trump wasn’t liable for rape?



Sarah, Sarah… pic.twitter.com/axBtIITK6H — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) July 8, 2026

Keep trying Chubs.

You have lots of company. pic.twitter.com/lGbcm8NntX — Problematic AF™🔥 (@EF517_V3) July 9, 2026

Ouch.

Watching you trying to clean up the Bulwarkian Platner diarrhea is hilarious. — mallen2024 (@mallen20243) July 8, 2026

When your entire world is built around hating one man, one politician, eventually it's going to bite ya' in the backside. This Platner debacle has most definitely bitten The Bulwark, bigly.

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