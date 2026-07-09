'Spreading Conspiratorial Poison for Cash': Ben Shapiro Calls Down the THUNDER on Candace Owens and DAMN

Ben Shapiro just torched Candace Owens’ latest smear attempt head-on.

As Owens floods X with old texts claiming Charlie Kirk privately loathed Shapiro as an 'Israel-First Jew supremacist' and accuses others of betraying Kirk’s memory like Judas, Shapiro fired back on his show, bluntly dismissing her escalating conspiracy theories about Kirk’s assassination — including bizarre implications tying him to it — as pure nonsense from someone who’s completely lost the plot. The Daily Wire co-founder didn’t mince words on X either.

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This your daily reminder that Charlie Kirk always hated Ben Shapiro— he thought he was an Israel-First Jew supremacist. And for years, Andrew Kolvet pretended to hate Ben too until the moment Charlie died.

Andrew Kolvet encompasses the spirit of Judas. pic.twitter.com/unL4T3a6IP — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) July 9, 2026

She's just awful

And insane.

But mainly, awful.

Ben Shapiro finally had enough.

See, here's the thing: I don't really care about personal drama.



I've said repeatedly that Charlie and I weren't best friends. Maybe you were best friends with Charlie. Maybe not. I don’t know, nor do I care.



For ten months, you’ve been slandering Charlie's wife, his friends,… — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 9, 2026

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... and all of the people he worked with. You're working to acquit his murderer. You're spreading conspiratorial poison for cash. That’s something anyone of decency should condemn. The fact that so many are unwilling to do so is demonstrative of widespread cowardice, stupidity, wickedness...or all three.

All three, definitely all three.

I used to dislike Ben Shapiro a little and love Candace Owens. Now I have come full circle and the roles have swapped. I like Ben and HATE Candace. I’ve NEVER seen a person act like her in my life.



I take that back I’ve seen people on ID Channel shows that act like Candace. https://t.co/d79wmib7ZK — 𝐁𝐨𝐛𝐛𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐥 (@RealSaltySlim) July 9, 2026

Funny how that happens.

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