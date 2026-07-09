'The View' Tries to Project Platner's Issues Onto Hegseth and Kavanaugh, ABC's Lawyers...
Neera Tanden Goes on Squinty-Eyed, Frothy-Mouthed TRUMP RANT on CNN Panel on Platner...
Scott Jennings Writes 3 POWERFUL Little Words That'll Shut Hasan Piker TF Up...
Ratio Alert! The Atlantic Bemoans Graham Platner Making Things Harder for Dems (Cue...
VIP
Same Ridiculous Crap from Liar Rachel Maddow, Different (but Sorta the Same) Outlet
Straight-FIRE! Spencer Pratt Drops Bomb of ALL BOMBS on Dems: 'I Didn’t Get...
She's KAPUT! Conservative X Hilariously ENDS Never-Trumper Sarah Longwell and Her Platner...
Ryan Cushman Refuses Every PAC and Billionaire Dollar: Here's His Plan to Flip...
MI Dem Senate Candidate Abdul El-Sayed Squirms and Dodges When Grilled About Calling...
He Hasn't Raped ANYONE ... That We Know Of: Check Out the New...
VIP
NY Times Reports the Lefties Who Recruited Platner to Run for Senate Had...
This YOU, Boo? Jessica Tarlov Snarling at Repubs Taking Moral Victory Lap Over...
Former DNC Chief Says Kamala Harris ‘Worked Her Behind Off’ to Secure 2024...
Spoof of Life: CNN Mistakes Online Parody Account for Real GOP Politician in...

'Spreading Conspiratorial Poison for Cash': Ben Shapiro Calls Down the THUNDER on Candace Owens and DAMN

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:25 PM on July 09, 2026
AP Photo/Jon Cherry

Ben Shapiro just torched Candace Owens’ latest smear attempt head-on. 

As Owens floods X with old texts claiming Charlie Kirk privately loathed Shapiro as an 'Israel-First Jew supremacist' and accuses others of betraying Kirk’s memory like Judas, Shapiro fired back on his show, bluntly dismissing her escalating conspiracy theories about Kirk’s assassination — including bizarre implications tying him to it — as pure nonsense from someone who’s completely lost the plot. The Daily Wire co-founder didn’t mince words on X either.

Advertisement

Started here:

She's just awful

And insane.

But mainly, awful.

Ben Shapiro finally had enough.

Post continues:

... and all of the people he worked with. You're working to acquit his murderer. 

You're spreading conspiratorial poison for cash. 

That’s something anyone of decency should condemn. 

The fact that so many are unwilling to do so is demonstrative of widespread cowardice, stupidity, wickedness...or all three.

All three, definitely all three.

Recommended

Scott Jennings Writes 3 POWERFUL Little Words That'll Shut Hasan Piker TF Up After Defaming Pete Hegseth
Sam J.
Advertisement

Funny how that happens.

============================================================

Related:

Scott Jennings Writes 3 POWERFUL Little Words That Shut Hasan Piker TF Up After Defaming Pete Hegseth

Same Ridiculous Crap from Liar Rachel Maddow, Different (but Sorta the Same) Outlet

Straight-FIRE! Spencer Pratt Drops Bomb of ALL BOMBS on Dems: 'I Didn’t Get Cheated — You Did (WATCH)

She's KAPUT! Conservative X Hilariously ENDS Never-Trumper Sarah Longwell and Her Platner Whataboutism

This YOU, Boo? Jessica Tarlov Snarling at Repubs Taking Moral Victory Lap Over Platner Goes REALLY Wrong

============================================================

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

BEN SHAPIRO CHARLIE KIRK CONSERVATISM X

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Scott Jennings Writes 3 POWERFUL Little Words That'll Shut Hasan Piker TF Up After Defaming Pete Hegseth
Sam J.
'The View' Tries to Project Platner's Issues Onto Hegseth and Kavanaugh, ABC's Lawyers SPRING Into Action
Doug P.
Neera Tanden Goes on Squinty-Eyed, Frothy-Mouthed TRUMP RANT on CNN Panel on Platner (Jennings Smirks!)
Sam J.
Straight-FIRE! Spencer Pratt Drops Bomb of ALL BOMBS on Dems: 'I Didn’t Get Cheated — You Did' (WATCH)
Sam J.
She's KAPUT! Conservative X Hilariously ENDS Never-Trumper Sarah Longwell and Her Platner Whataboutism
Sam J.
Ratio Alert! The Atlantic Bemoans Graham Platner Making Things Harder for Dems (Cue Norm Macdonald Memes)
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Scott Jennings Writes 3 POWERFUL Little Words That'll Shut Hasan Piker TF Up After Defaming Pete Hegseth Sam J.
Advertisement