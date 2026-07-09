Straight-FIRE! Spencer Pratt Drops Bomb of ALL BOMBS on Dems: 'I Didn’t Get Cheated — You Did' (WATCH)

Spencer Pratt just lit a fuse under the LA mayoral election drama, and all we can say is BOOM.

The outspoken reality star-turned-activist dropped a lengthy, no-holds-barred video breaking down what he describes as glaring irregularities in the vote-counting process that left him trailing.

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Instead of playing the sore loser card, though, he flips the script by insisting the true victims are the voters of Los Angeles who got robbed of real change amid a murky, questionable, drawn-out tabulation that raised plenty of red flags for fraud-watchers.

WATCH:

I didn’t get cheated.



You did. pic.twitter.com/ihDoZeEh9J — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) July 9, 2026

Infuriating.

And, of course, he's right.

In 2016 The NY Times did a video on the 2000 election and how crazy it was to not have the results on Election Day.



Now we're told to expect to not know the results until days/weeks after elections.



Election efficiency is going backwards. Weird right?pic.twitter.com/iZX3Jp1tfI — MAZE (@mazemoore) July 9, 2026

Whod'a thunk?

Oh, THAT'S right, every single person who's not a Democrat in the country.

California needs an overhaul. They also stole two seats in 2024 — Brittany Rae (@legitbrittFLA) July 9, 2026

Lots of questionable (see, we can be objective and stuff) antics around California elecitons.

Ahem.

Exactly right. 👏🔥 — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) July 9, 2026

*cough cough*

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