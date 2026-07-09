Straight-FIRE! Spencer Pratt Drops Bomb of ALL BOMBS on Dems: 'I Didn’t Get Cheated — You Did' (WATCH)

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Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:35 AM on July 09, 2026
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Spencer Pratt just lit a fuse under the LA mayoral election drama, and all we can say is BOOM. 

The outspoken reality star-turned-activist dropped a lengthy, no-holds-barred video breaking down what he describes as glaring irregularities in the vote-counting process that left him trailing. 

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Instead of playing the sore loser card, though, he flips the script by insisting the true victims are the voters of Los Angeles who got robbed of real change amid a murky, questionable, drawn-out tabulation that raised plenty of red flags for fraud-watchers.

WATCH:

Infuriating. 

And, of course, he's right.

Whod'a thunk?

Oh, THAT'S right, every single person who's not a Democrat in the country.

Lots of questionable (see, we can be objective and stuff) antics around California elecitons. 

Ahem.

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*cough cough*

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