Ratio Alert! The Atlantic Bemoans Graham Platner Making Things Harder for Dems (Cue...
VIP
Same Ridiculous Crap from Liar Rachel Maddow, Different (but Sorta the Same) Outlet
Straight-FIRE! Spencer Pratt Drops Bomb of ALL BOMBS on Dems: 'I Didn’t Get...
She's KAPUT! Conservative X Hilariously ENDS Never-Trumper Sarah Longwell and Her Platner...
Ryan Cushman Refuses Every PAC and Billionaire Dollar: Here's His Plan to Flip...
MI Dem Senate Candidate Abdul El-Sayed Squirms and Dodges When Grilled About Calling...
He Hasn't Raped ANYONE ... That We Know Of: Check Out the New...
VIP
NY Times Reports the Lefties Who Recruited Platner to Run for Senate Had...
This YOU, Boo? Jessica Tarlov Snarling at Repubs Taking Moral Victory Lap Over...
Former DNC Chief Says Kamala Harris ‘Worked Her Behind Off’ to Secure 2024...
Spoof of Life: CNN Mistakes Online Parody Account for Real GOP Politician in...
Fetterman Fist Pump: Dem Demands Bernie Sanders Apologize for Pushing Platner After Disgra...
Dem Elizabeth Warren’s Frequent Liar Pro-Graham Destroyed by Platner’s Political Career No...
VIP
Ebonics Is Back: Activists Pushing for Black English in Preschools to Boost California’s...

Scott Jennings Writes 3 POWERFUL Little Words That'll Shut Hasan Piker TF Up After Defaming Pete Hegseth

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:40 PM on July 09, 2026
Twitchy/Meme

Hasan Piker’s latest meltdown is just another reminder of why a lot of people see him as one of the bad guys on the internet.

Just ... bad.

The far-left streamer went bats**t (more so than usual), smearing Fox News as 'Rape TV' and launching wild, unsubstantiated accusations against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth — calling him a serial rapist and claiming he has a 'Nazi tattoo' (it’s actually a Jerusalem Cross, a longstanding Christian/Crusader symbol). 

Advertisement

This isn’t reasoned criticism; it’s reckless defamation dialed up to eleven, complete with profanity and zero evidence.

Watch:

Post continues:

... stop raping”

This feels a lot like, oh we dunno, defamation? 

Scott Jennings said it far more succinctly:

Those three short little words should shut Piker up.

We keep seeing this picture - is that really him?

Pretty sure we've covered this over and over and over again.

Recommended

Straight-FIRE! Spencer Pratt Drops Bomb of ALL BOMBS on Dems: 'I Didn’t Get Cheated — You Did' (WATCH)
Sam J.
Advertisement

OOF.

============================================================

Related:

Same Ridiculous Crap from Liar Rachel Maddow, Different (but Sorta the Same) Outlet

Straight-FIRE! Spencer Pratt Drops Bomb of ALL BOMBS on Dems: 'I Didn’t Get Cheated — You Did (WATCH)

She's KAPUT! Conservative X Hilariously ENDS Never-Trumper Sarah Longwell and Her Platner Whataboutism

He Hasn't Raped ANYONE ... That We Know Of: Maine Dems REALLY Scraping Bottom of the Barrel With This Guy

This YOU, Boo? Jessica Tarlov Snarling at Repubs Taking Moral Victory Lap Over Platner Goes REALLY Wrong

============================================================

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

FOX NEWS LAWSUIT PETE HEGSETH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Straight-FIRE! Spencer Pratt Drops Bomb of ALL BOMBS on Dems: 'I Didn’t Get Cheated — You Did' (WATCH)
Sam J.
She's KAPUT! Conservative X Hilariously ENDS Never-Trumper Sarah Longwell and Her Platner Whataboutism
Sam J.
Ratio Alert! The Atlantic Bemoans Graham Platner Making Things Harder for Dems (Cue Norm Macdonald Memes)
Doug P.
This YOU, Boo? Jessica Tarlov Snarling at Repubs Taking Moral Victory Lap Over Platner Goes REALLY Wrong
Sam J.
He Hasn't Raped ANYONE ... That We Know Of: Check Out the New La-HOO-Za-HER Maine Dems Are Pushing
Sam J.
Spoof of Life: CNN Mistakes Online Parody Account for Real GOP Politician in Mitch McConnell Health Story
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Straight-FIRE! Spencer Pratt Drops Bomb of ALL BOMBS on Dems: 'I Didn’t Get Cheated — You Did' (WATCH) Sam J.
Advertisement