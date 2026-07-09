Scott Jennings Writes 3 POWERFUL Little Words That'll Shut Hasan Piker TF Up After Defaming Pete Hegseth

Hasan Piker’s latest meltdown is just another reminder of why a lot of people see him as one of the bad guys on the internet.

Just ... bad.

The far-left streamer went bats**t (more so than usual), smearing Fox News as 'Rape TV' and launching wild, unsubstantiated accusations against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth — calling him a serial rapist and claiming he has a 'Nazi tattoo' (it’s actually a Jerusalem Cross, a longstanding Christian/Crusader symbol).

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This isn’t reasoned criticism; it’s reckless defamation dialed up to eleven, complete with profanity and zero evidence.

Watch:

Hasan Piker: “Fox News is Rape TV. It’s the pro-rape network. One of their rapists hosts is now the fucking Secretary of War. Pete Hegseth also has a Nazi tattoo on his motherfucking chest. He was such a prolific rapist that his own mother sent him an email begging him to stop… pic.twitter.com/fq8Or0Gakq — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) July 9, 2026

Post continues:

... stop raping”

This feels a lot like, oh we dunno, defamation?

Scott Jennings said it far more succinctly:

Time to sue https://t.co/OZBts6f3Fw — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) July 9, 2026

Those three short little words should shut Piker up.

Nepo baby and false egalitarian Porky Piker on his polo pony. pic.twitter.com/VAfP0r6PU2 — Mike Jones 🦘🤿🐊😱 (@MikemanCommeth) July 9, 2026

We keep seeing this picture - is that really him?

This is the "nazi tattoo" by the way. pic.twitter.com/tfgjdU8HaH — WhiskeySilverball (@WhiskeySlvrBall) July 9, 2026

Pretty sure we've covered this over and over and over again.

OOF.

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Related:

Same Ridiculous Crap from Liar Rachel Maddow, Different (but Sorta the Same) Outlet

Straight-FIRE! Spencer Pratt Drops Bomb of ALL BOMBS on Dems: 'I Didn’t Get Cheated — You Did (WATCH)

She's KAPUT! Conservative X Hilariously ENDS Never-Trumper Sarah Longwell and Her Platner Whataboutism

He Hasn't Raped ANYONE ... That We Know Of: Maine Dems REALLY Scraping Bottom of the Barrel With This Guy

This YOU, Boo? Jessica Tarlov Snarling at Repubs Taking Moral Victory Lap Over Platner Goes REALLY Wrong

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