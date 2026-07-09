Roll That BEAUTIFUL Bean Footage! Democrats Are Going to HATE This Supercut of Them CHAMPIONING Platner

Democrats have been scrambling to normalize Nazi tattoos and sexually aggressive behavior — but only when it’s one of their own.

Until allegations came out from a Leftist woman and now suddenly he's paused his campaign and the very people who have been championing Platner are calling on him to step down.

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Crazy how they were all ok with the other allegations (including the creepy Kick account and port-a-potty thing); it's no coincidence that they are calling on him to drop out now that his poll numbers are DOWN.

A brutal supercut highlights the party’s latest contortions as they rush to pretend they called on him to drop out as soon as they heard credible allegations.

Yeah, we made the same face.

This is who they really are, this is the way they really reacted, and we should never, ever let any of them forget.

Get your popcorn and WATCH:

SUPERCUT!



Dems explain why Nazi tattoos & sexually aggressive behavior are fine actually pic.twitter.com/xeLPHh9fwN — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 8, 2026

C'mon guys, it's just a little Nazi tattoo and sexual assault allegations. Besides, they came from a Republican so you know it was just some plot to sabotage Platner and the Democratic Party.

SERIO!

I think my favorite is Skeletor James Carville doing his best Fetterman impersonation. pic.twitter.com/3dkJCAwhzg — The Amish Texter™ ❌🇺🇸 (@the_amish_txtr) July 9, 2026

He looks like a muppet that rolled around in a melted crayon by accident.

Always the same cast of characters. — "Listless" Little Brother (@DeplorableGonzo) July 9, 2026

Wonder how many x posts they've all deleted by now.

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Related:

Neera Tanden Goes on Squinty-Eyed, Frothy-Mouthed TRUMP RANT on CNN Panel on Platner (Jennings Smirks!)

'Spreading Conspiratorial Poison for Cash.': Ben Shapiro Calls Down the THUNDER on Candace Owens and DAMN

Scott Jennings Writes 3 POWERFUL Little Words That Shut Hasan Piker TF Up After Defaming Pete Hegseth

Same Ridiculous Crap from Liar Rachel Maddow, Different (but Sorta the Same) Outlet

Straight-FIRE! Spencer Pratt Drops Bomb of ALL BOMBS on Dems: 'I Didn’t Get Cheated — You Did (WATCH)

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