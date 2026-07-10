EARTH TO CUOMO! Bill O'Reilly Takes Chris Cuomo to the Cleaners in Heated Debate on Commies in Dem Party

Bill O’Reilly didn’t hold back when he dragged Chris Cuomo out of his media bubble to confront the Democratic Party’s growing communist problem head-on, and we kinda sorta totally love it.

Advertisement

As Cuomo tried desperately to dismiss concerns over Zohran Mamdani and similar figures as nothing more than Trump slapping the 'communist' label on anyone pushing for 'change' (because of course he went the BUT TRUMP route), O’Reilly laid out the hard facts about radical policies aimed at controlling production, regulating landlords out of business, and managing food supplies.

Cuomo’s attempts to soften it all as 'barely socialistic' fell flat against the reality check, highlighting just how out of touch some on the left remain when it comes to the fringe elements gaining traction in their own ranks.

Watch:

Bill O’Reilly drags Chris Cuomo out of his bubble and forces him to confront the Democrats’ communism problem.



Cuomo tried to bury his head in the sand, insisting Trump only labels people like Mamdani communists because they “want change.”



O’Reilly refused to let this one… pic.twitter.com/LAeZH3ojOe — Overton (@overton_news) July 9, 2026

Post continues:

O’Reilly refused to let this one slide. O’REILLY: “The communism thing is rapidly obscuring the spending habits of Americans. The communist thing is very detrimental to the Democratic Party.” CUOMO: “What is the communist thing?” O’REILLY: “Hello, are you on the planet Earth?!”“Mamdani?” CUOMO: “Yeah, but just…just…just because Trump calls people who want change ‘communist’ doesn’t mean that it’s resonating.” O’REILLY: “Okay. If you study the man, he’s a communist. So is his father.” “He wants to control the means of production in New York City.” “He’s going to use regulations to get landlords out of business.” “He’s going to try to control the food flow into the city.” “So you can sit there and say I don’t believe it. People believe what they want to believe.” “Man’s a hardcore communist!” “And so are the two others who were elected into…” CUOMO: “Listen, my brother ran against him, right, and lost twice. The policies he’s put in place are barely socialistic…let alone not communistic.”

Chris, bro, your brother lost to the commie. We know, it's hard to accept but he did.

Bill’s reaction to Chris was priceless. pic.twitter.com/bjQ3ZMSnvB — Overton (@overton_news) July 9, 2026

We made a similar face.

============================================================

Related:

Roll That BEAUTIFUL Bean Footage! Democrats Are Going to HATE This Supercut of Them CHAMPIONING Platner

Neera Tanden Goes on Squinty-Eyed, Frothy-Mouthed TRUMP RANT on CNN Panel on Platner (Jennings Smirks!)

'Spreading Conspiratorial Poison for Cash.': Ben Shapiro Calls Down the THUNDER on Candace Owens and DAMN

Scott Jennings Writes 3 POWERFUL Little Words That Shut Hasan Piker TF Up After Defaming Pete Hegseth

Straight-FIRE! Spencer Pratt Drops Bomb of ALL BOMBS on Dems: 'I Didn’t Get Cheated — You Did (WATCH)

============================================================

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.