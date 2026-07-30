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'Made Me Sick': Ex DNI Tulsi Gabbard Reminds Everyone Why Dr. Fauci Took the Fifth 111 Times

Doug P. | 10:30 AM on July 30, 2026
AP Photo/John McDonnell

For a former public official who claims he was honest and has nothing at all to hide, Dr. Anthony Fauci's preemptive blanket pardon from President Autopen combined with his refusal to answer questions during yesterday's Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing is making us doubt that. Fauci's government diary coming out ahead of the hearing probably contributed to his lawyers' decision to have their client plead the Fifth, which he did 111 times. 

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Former White House DNI Tulsi Gabbard has had Fauci's number for quite a while, and this is what she had to say after his non-testimony yesterday. Watch it all: 

"We deserve truth and accountability," and Fauci (with help from the Democrats of course) is trying to avoid both.

It's time to put Fauci's preemptive pardon to the test. 

*****

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