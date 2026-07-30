'Made Me Sick': Ex DNI Tulsi Gabbard Reminds Everyone Why Dr. Fauci Took the Fifth 111 Times

For a former public official who claims he was honest and has nothing at all to hide, Dr. Anthony Fauci's preemptive blanket pardon from President Autopen combined with his refusal to answer questions during yesterday's Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing is making us doubt that. Fauci's government diary coming out ahead of the hearing probably contributed to his lawyers' decision to have their client plead the Fifth, which he did 111 times.

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Former White House DNI Tulsi Gabbard has had Fauci's number for quite a while, and this is what she had to say after his non-testimony yesterday. Watch it all:

Fauci’s 'performance' today made me sick. Smug arrogance. Zero remorse. Zero accountability. He refused to answer a single question.

Sharing this again as a reminder: He used your tax dollars to fund the coronavirus lab research in Wuhan—and worked with the IC to cover it up. We… pic.twitter.com/LPnmsKpg6v — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) July 30, 2026

"We deserve truth and accountability," and Fauci (with help from the Democrats of course) is trying to avoid both.

Fauci’s performance made everyone sick. He funded the ‘Pandemic’…then sat there like a smug rat and took the Fifth over 100 times like a Drug Kingpin who knows that the bodies will never talk… https://t.co/ehPscprLaE — Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill10) July 30, 2026

Tulsi drops a hammer on Fauci! She absolutely nails it! https://t.co/YicPc229ce — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 30, 2026

It's time to put Fauci's preemptive pardon to the test.

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