Fetterman Tells Bernie to Sit This One Out; Sanders Fires Back, Questions Whether He’s Even a Dem

Senator John Fetterman (AKA the ogre Democrat Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed would like to put on a pike) would like Bernie Sanders to shut up and butt out.

Senator Bernie Sanders doubles down on his support for Abdul El-Sayed after backing accused rapist Graham Platner.



CNN: “[John Fetterman] said you should sit this out.”



SANDERS: “Is that what he said? So you think I should take his advice? I probably won’t.” pic.twitter.com/lWleaRK7GA — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 30, 2026

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Yes, Bernie. That is what he said.

Fetterman has a point. Lately, Bernie has made clear he is not a member of the Democrat Party, so why is he endorsing candidates?

Fetterman: Maybe sit a few out Bernie—you’re not helping.



Sanders: Well, the last poll that I saw in Pennsylvania, not a whole lot of Democrats think that he is representing them. And as you know, there's some question whether or not he flips and becomes a Republican. So I… pic.twitter.com/ZG9Rk4rGil — Acyn (@Acyn) July 30, 2026

Sanders shot back, there is a question about Fetterman flipping to become a Republican so he should be quiet. Sigh.

it was all of four years ago that Bernie was putting his credibility on the line to rally around Fetterman amid massive concern about his post-stroke health and capacity to serve in the Senate. There's even video!https://t.co/L9BSEzSKuf https://t.co/tb3WaZXecT — Sam Stein (@samstein) July 30, 2026

Not sure how much credibility Bernie ever had with normal people, but the only reason he has beef with Fetterman is he is behaving like a normal human being. Fetterman won't espouse defunding police, abolishing ICE and open borders so Bernie is mad.

This is what Bernie represents. Nazi rapists!!!! pic.twitter.com/ED8sUfOMUj — Pissed Off American (@pissedamerica15) July 30, 2026

Bernie is a terrible judge of character.

I can't think of a single politician more representative of the current democratic establishment than the slothful, vindictive, aimless, and handicapped Fetterman reluctant to put on a suit for anything but war and unwilling to speak on behalf of his constituents even in passing. — irving (@irviewurvy) July 30, 2026

Democrats who used to think Fetterman wearing hoodies on the Senate floor was edgy, now consider that slothful. They'll turn on you fast.

Fun fact: @BernieSanders has a history of inspiring violence against his political opponents while pretending he is appalled by the concept. https://t.co/5u8gFzkd2p — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) July 30, 2026

Remember, the guy who shot up Republicans at the softball game practice was an avid Bernie Sanders supporter.

Maybe Bernie is a bitter commie because 2020 didn't work out as he planned. 🤷‍♀️ https://t.co/gXOOVpNFu5 — Mary Jane⤵ (@Sarcasm_DuJour) July 30, 2026

Only the good die young.

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Democrats are now Socialists, Marxists and communists and will lie to the useful idiots to gain power.

THEY HATE AMERICA AND AMERICANS! — Jessi (@Jessi20646815) July 30, 2026

Bernie is way past his "Best if used by" date. — CharlestonSC (@CharlestonSC294) July 30, 2026

His expiration date passed many decades ago.

Neither of them is helping. One is an independent and the other will likely come out as a Republicon soon. One is all talk & no action and the other backs up his talk with contrary actions. 🙄 — Kizma Blakaz (@hotmic1212) July 30, 2026

Time will tell.

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