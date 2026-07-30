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Fetterman Tells Bernie to Sit This One Out; Sanders Fires Back, Questions Whether He’s Even a Dem

justmindy
justmindy | 9:55 AM on July 30, 2026
Fuzzy Chimp

Senator John Fetterman (AKA the ogre Democrat Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed would like to put on a pike) would like Bernie Sanders to shut up and butt out.

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Yes, Bernie. That is what he said.

Fetterman has a point. Lately, Bernie has made clear he is not a member of the Democrat Party, so why is he endorsing candidates?

Sanders shot back, there is a question about Fetterman flipping to become a Republican so he should be quiet. Sigh. 

Not sure how much credibility Bernie ever had with normal people, but the only reason he has beef with Fetterman is he is behaving like a normal human being. Fetterman won't espouse defunding police, abolishing ICE and open borders so Bernie is mad.

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Bernie is a terrible judge of character.

Democrats who used to think Fetterman wearing hoodies on the Senate floor was edgy, now consider that slothful. They'll turn on you fast.

Remember, the guy who shot up Republicans at the softball game practice was an avid Bernie Sanders supporter.

Only the good die young.

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His expiration date passed many decades ago. 

Time will tell. 

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2026 ELECTIONS BERNIE SANDERS DEMOCRAT PARTY JOHN FETTERMAN PENNSYLVANIA

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