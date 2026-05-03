Another Day Another Nut Job Democrat: Pittsburgh Man Arrested for Threatening to Kill Trump

It's happening almost as often as days that end in Y. Another day and another loony leftist Democrat that wants President Trump dead.

On Friday, federal authorities in Pittsburgh charged Raymond Chandler with making death threats against the POTUS, an unnamed member of Congress, and their child.

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'Kill the President': Feds say Allegheny County man left chilling voicemails threatening Trump | Click on the image to read the full story https://t.co/mMIdHzebqT — WTAE-TV Pittsburgh (@WTAE) May 2, 2026

Chandler, who, like the accused WHCD shooter, Cole Allen, describes himself as a self-employed video game designer, was planning to challenge US Senator John Fetterman for his Senate seat in 2028.

It's thought that Fetterman may be the unnamed member of Congress.

A Pennsylvania Democrat senate candidate Raymond Chandler has been arrested after leaving multiple voicemails threatening to kill Senator John Fetterman’s 13 year old daughter and President Trump.



This is who they are. pic.twitter.com/fH8kK9vBgJ — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) May 3, 2026

US Senate candidate from PA arrested and charged after federal investigation into repeated threats to kill President Trump and a Congressman's Daughter



But no political party is mentioned.



What does that tell you?https://t.co/7WM3Oufeto — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) May 2, 2026

According to authorities, the charges stem from a series of disturbing voicemails left by Chandler in which he threatens the life of the president and warns the Congress member that he and his teenage daughter will be pulled from their home and have their throats cut.

He would leave another voicemail urging the same member of Congress to use his access to the POTUS to assassinate him.

A Pennsylvania man who recently launched a campaign for U.S. Senate is accused of leaving a series of violent voicemails threatening President Donald Trump and a member of Congress’s family, according to unsealed federal court documents on Friday, May 1. Chandler is charged with influencing, impeding, or retaliating against a federal official by threatening a family member and by threat, according to the affidavit. The criminal complaint, unsealed in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania, alleges Chandler left multiple messages targeting an unnamed member of Congress and President Trump between April 2025 and April 2026. In one voicemail on April 18, 2026, Chandler allegedly described a graphic scenario in which the congressman and his daughter would be attacked, saying they would be “pull[ed]… out of your house” and have their “throat… slit,” according to the affidavit. Days later, on April 29, 2026, Chandler allegedly left another message urging the lawmaker to assassinate President Trump, telling them to “walk into the Oval Office with a gun in your hand… put it to the President’s head… and… pull the trigger,” the affidavit states.

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What makes the would-be Senate candidate's charges almost laughable is that the numbskull leftist identified himself while making the threats.

According to federal authorities, Chandler had been leaving voicemails for the congressional office for approximately a year, identifying himself by name and address during the calls.

The left just isn't sending their best and brightest. Are they?

Who knows, maybe they are.

His campaign website is filled with typical progressive political drivel. Taxing the rich, abolishing ICE, and so on. He's obviously not very bright, angry, embraces political violence, and regurgitates talking points like a bot. He's pretty much just a run-of-the-mill carbon-copy Dem.

BREAKING: Pennsylvania Democrat Senate candidate Raymond Chandler arrested for allegedly threatening to kiII President Trump and other officials pic.twitter.com/DBm8jtqAcy — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 3, 2026

The picture of the guy says everything. — Phineas J Whoopee, Lineman extraordinaire ( Ret. ) (@j_whoopee) May 3, 2026

The bow tie does make it look like Grizzly Adams swallowed Tucker Carlson, but who are we to judge fashion?

He was only letting his rage fuel him. Heck, Spanberger told Democrats to do just that. https://t.co/mRKLSwHIE1 — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) May 3, 2026

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But he's a Democrat! He believes in equity, peace, and above all, kindness.

Right?

They care not the saying, they care for the power it gives them. pic.twitter.com/vxhUn1v0Z8 — B Husker (@Bhusker_) May 3, 2026

We're not sure how one wants to kindly shoot the POTUS, or cut the throat of a political opponent and their child, but then again, we're not Democrats.

Unfortunately, Guys like Chandler, who are angry, violent, and not very bright, are becoming more the rule than the exception. He will be formally arraigned on May 8th.

When they show you who they are, believe them. Democrats keep showing us exactly who they are.

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