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Another Day Another Nut Job Democrat: Pittsburgh Man Arrested for Threatening to Kill Trump

Eric V.
Eric V. | 8:00 PM on May 03, 2026
Meme

It's happening almost as often as days that end in Y. Another day and another loony leftist Democrat that wants President Trump dead.

On Friday, federal authorities in Pittsburgh charged Raymond Chandler with making death threats against the POTUS, an unnamed member of Congress, and their child.

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Chandler, who, like the accused WHCD shooter, Cole Allen,  describes himself as a self-employed video game designer, was planning to challenge US Senator John Fetterman for his Senate seat in 2028.

It's thought that Fetterman may be the unnamed member of Congress.

According to authorities, the charges stem from a series of disturbing voicemails left by Chandler in which he threatens the life of the president and warns the Congress member that he and his teenage daughter will be pulled from their home and have their throats cut.

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He would leave another voicemail urging the same member of Congress to use his access to the POTUS to assassinate him.

A Pennsylvania man who recently launched a campaign for U.S. Senate is accused of leaving a series of violent voicemails threatening President Donald Trump and a member of Congress’s family, according to unsealed federal court documents on Friday, May 1.

Chandler is charged with influencing, impeding, or retaliating against a federal official by threatening a family member and by threat, according to the affidavit. 

The criminal complaint, unsealed in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania, alleges Chandler left multiple messages targeting an unnamed member of Congress and President Trump between April 2025 and April 2026.

In one voicemail on April 18, 2026, Chandler allegedly described a graphic scenario in which the congressman and his daughter would be attacked, saying they would be “pull[ed]… out of your house” and have their “throat… slit,” according to the affidavit. 

Days later, on April 29, 2026, Chandler allegedly left another message urging the lawmaker to assassinate President Trump, telling them to “walk into the Oval Office with a gun in your hand… put it to the President’s head… and… pull the trigger,” the affidavit states.

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What makes the would-be Senate candidate's charges almost laughable is that the numbskull leftist identified himself while making the threats.

According to federal authorities, Chandler had been leaving voicemails for the congressional office for approximately a year, identifying himself by name and address during the calls.

The left just isn't sending their best and brightest. Are they?

Who knows, maybe they are.

His campaign website is filled with typical progressive political drivel. Taxing the rich, abolishing ICE, and so on. He's obviously not very bright, angry, embraces political violence, and regurgitates talking points like a bot. He's pretty much just a run-of-the-mill carbon-copy Dem.

The bow tie does make it look like Grizzly Adams swallowed Tucker Carlson, but who are we to judge fashion?

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But he's a Democrat! He believes in equity, peace, and above all, kindness.

Right?

We're not sure how one wants to kindly shoot the POTUS, or cut the throat of a political opponent and their child, but then again, we're not Democrats.

Unfortunately, Guys like Chandler, who are angry, violent, and not very bright, are becoming more the rule than the exception. He will be formally arraigned on May 8th.

When they show you who they are, believe them. Democrats keep showing us exactly who they are.

  • Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

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Tags:

2028 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP GUN VIOLENCE JOHN FETTERMAN PENNSYLVANIA

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