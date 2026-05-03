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Speculation Abounds About Carlson Not Going on Shapiro

Jacob B. | 2:27 PM on May 03, 2026
AP Photo/Richard Drew

Speculation abounds about the possibility of Tucker Carlson matching intellectuals with Ben Shapiro in a one-on-one type of setting.

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Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) reposted the succeeding tweet by U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee.

That tweet in its entirety reads as follows.

The NYT did extensive intvu w/ Tucker Carlson-& questions were legit & professional. In it, Tucker accused me of advocating for killing of children & civilians. Asked to respond, I sent the following. (In fairness, NYT couldn't use all), but here it is:“Poor Tucker needs help.  He’s clearly circling the drain by saying something so outrageous.  No sane person “advocates” for the murder of children or civilians.  Even the allegation is sick and evil. Tucker  apparently limits his compassion to the unfortunate souls who have died in Gaza as a result of the stubbornness of Hamas to release hostages and who murdered their own citizens and intentionally put them in front of military assets where they would be most likely to become victims of the war.  One never hears Tucker lament the massacre and mutilation of 1200 women, babies, and elderly people butchered by Hamas on October 7 or the torture, rape and starvation of the 251 hostages taken and held by Hamas.  I am heartbroken by the slaughter of innocent civilians wherever they are and whoever they are.  Tucker’s irrational hatred of Jews in general and Israel in particular blinds him to the horrific savagery inflicted upon the victims of October 7, including the rape of women in front of their children, the beheading of babies in the presence of their mothers, or setting fire to elderly people who sat in wheelchairs and were burned alive, all of which were captured on video taken by Hamas terrorists who were so proud of their despicable acts that they wore Go-Pro cameras to record it as if they were taking movies of a dance recital.  Tucker’s contempt of President Trump is just another instance in which the Tucker Carlson I once knew has become someone unrecognizable.  I pray he finds himself and God.  He has become a very angry and bitter man and it’s truly tragic to watch.”

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Those are strong words by Ambassador Huckabee.

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Justine Bateman Describes Gavin Newsom's BIZARRE Hand Gestures and Unnerving Behavior in 3 PERFECT Words Sam J.
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