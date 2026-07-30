Joyce Carol Oates Calls Criticism of Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ the 'Crude Language of MAGA Folks'

The film 'The Odyssey' is getting tons of buzz right now. It's making huge money at the box office and it's just one of those epic productions of the summer. The woman who did the modern translation for this script was really unsatisfied with the film and she said so.

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Author Joyce Carol Oates came to the defense of Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey” after translator Emily Wilson wrote a viral review attacking the film:



“Rather than disagreeing with interpretations of Homer in a collegial manner, this person, who has benefited enormously from… pic.twitter.com/kQwk5ihYLE — Variety (@Variety) July 30, 2026

Author Joyce Carol Oates came to the defense of Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey” after translator Emily Wilson wrote a viral review attacking the film. “Rather than disagreeing with interpretations of Homer in a collegial manner, this person, who has benefited enormously from Nolan’s film, speaks in the crude language of MAGA folks attacking someone with ideas that differ from hers,” Carol wrote on X. “One would expect a translator, of all people, beholden to a text, in service to a text, to be just a wee bit more thoughtful & respectful of others who are acting in good faith just as (she would claim) she is.”

Obviously, many people don't agree with Emily Wilson because 'The Odyssey' is getting rave reviews. Still, it's her right to say she wasn't happy with the work.

Well, Joyce Carol Oates has decided her criticism is using 'the crude language of the MAGA folks'. The Trump Derangement Syndrome is truly rotting her brain.

Emily Wilson is MAGA now 😅😅😅🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/jB4oCVnrJ1 — Metatron (@pureMetatron) July 30, 2026

It's probably not true a person who translates ancient languages into modern script is also attending MAGA rallies. Maybe, but not probable.

They don't know how to switch gears when it's a feminist saying it. https://t.co/u7C1PBfLuY — Possum Reviews (@ReviewsPossum) July 30, 2026

Leftist 'feminists' are the absolute worst feminists.

The Odyssey was coup for them so Joyce will attack Emily Wilson for rightly pointing out how bad and unfaithful it was



Always a friend enemy view for them and they will cast anyone out for heresy https://t.co/Yt0cc4oJo1 — Covfefe Anon (@CovfefeAnon) July 30, 2026

Exactly. Hollywood has decided this film is good and sacred (and maybe it is) and if you disagree you are 'MAGA folk'.

lol “maga folks” is the worst insult one intellectual can lob at another https://t.co/UwvL0Obul8 — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) July 30, 2026

You are not allowed to dislike a movie anymore. Zeus’s Law. https://t.co/BmAe6zSF3y — a ressentiment woman (@ANNVYSHINSKY) July 30, 2026

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Criticizing film is MAGA now.

the idea that emily wilson should shut up about the movie bc she somehow benefitted from it bewilders me. she never asked nolan to mention her book nor asked for this and now she can’t express her opinion? https://t.co/CyU82tHrPs — lavender (taylor’s version) (@broclarry) July 30, 2026

Only MAGA folks express opinions apparently.

Institututional libtards tone policing fellow institutional libtard critics of a film on the grounds that it's just rude to forcefully dislike something (only chuds do that) is comically embarrassing, lol. https://t.co/bvVbQyaahY — Duffyevsky ☦ (@TheIllegit) July 30, 2026

The nerds are beefing.

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