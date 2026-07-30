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Joyce Carol Oates Calls Criticism of Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ the 'Crude Language of MAGA Folks'

justmindy
justmindy | 9:00 AM on July 30, 2026
Twitchy

The film 'The Odyssey' is getting tons of buzz right now. It's making huge money at the box office and it's just one of those epic productions of the summer. The woman who did the modern translation for this script was really unsatisfied with the film and she said so. 

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Author Joyce Carol Oates came to the defense of Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey” after translator Emily Wilson wrote a viral review attacking the film.

“Rather than disagreeing with interpretations of Homer in a collegial manner, this person, who has benefited enormously from Nolan’s film, speaks in the crude language of MAGA folks attacking someone with ideas that differ from hers,” Carol wrote on X. “One would expect a translator, of all people, beholden to a text, in service to a text, to be just a wee bit more thoughtful & respectful of others who are acting in good faith just as (she would claim) she is.”

Obviously, many people don't agree with Emily Wilson because 'The Odyssey' is getting rave reviews. Still, it's her right to say she wasn't happy with the work. 

Well, Joyce Carol Oates has decided her criticism is using 'the crude language of the MAGA folks'. The Trump Derangement Syndrome is truly rotting her brain. 

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It's probably not true a person who translates ancient languages into modern script is also attending MAGA rallies. Maybe, but not probable. 

Leftist 'feminists' are the absolute worst feminists. 

Exactly. Hollywood has decided this film is good and sacred (and maybe it is) and if you disagree you are 'MAGA folk'. 

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Criticizing film is MAGA now.

Only MAGA folks express opinions apparently. 

The nerds are beefing. 

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