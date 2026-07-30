The Atlantic Says the Fauci Hearing Was Full of 'Unchallenged Allegations' (Yeah, About That)

Yesterday the Senate Homeland Security Committee had a hearing featuring testimony from Dr. Anthony Fauci. However, the only testimony Fauci gave was an opening statement, after which he pleaded the Fifth Amendment 111 times. Somewhere along the way one of Fauci's lawyers tried to answer questions on his client's behalf, and at that point Sen. Rand Paul had security remove him from the room.

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Fauci taking the Fifth didn't really line up with his previous self-proclaimed eagerness to talk about anything at all since he has nothing to hide:

Fauci in 2022: “I am very happy to testify before any congressional oversight committee.



I have nothing to hide. I can explain and validate everything that I’ve done.



I’m going to do what I need to do, and that is cooperate fully, because we have nothing to hide at all.” pic.twitter.com/vRYKHnLkPr — Natalie Winters (@nataliegwinters) July 29, 2026

Fauci said he has nothing to hide, until the government diary that he wished to remain hidden came out, at which point he had a sudden appreciation for constitutional rights.

Fauci now conveniently a fan of constitutional rights. — Brian Brenberg (@BrianBrenberg) July 29, 2026

Go figure!

The Atlantic reported the hearing as being full of "unchallenged allegations" about Fauci:

Anthony Fauci’s committee hearing was a spectacle of unchallenged allegations and distorted facts—to which the former NIAID director had one response, @KatherineJWu and @danengber write. https://t.co/EiVJjWOC6V — The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) July 29, 2026

Really? And why exactly were things being said by senators going "unchallenged"?

Well, Fauci could have challenged the “unchallenged” allegations - Especially since he already has a blanket pardon.



Why didn’t he? — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) July 29, 2026

This tweet needs to be ratio’d to Pluto. https://t.co/F1rzQrXLwA — Tim Cameron (@TimCameron) July 29, 2026

It's well on the way.

You obviously rely on your readers being incompetent morons. — darl (@duhrail_1) July 30, 2026

Everything The Atlantic publishes is intended to make their readers stay that way.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for Democrats.

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