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The Atlantic Says the Fauci Hearing Was Full of 'Unchallenged Allegations' (Yeah, About That)

Doug P. | 8:43 AM on July 30, 2026
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Yesterday the Senate Homeland Security Committee had a hearing featuring testimony from Dr. Anthony Fauci. However, the only testimony Fauci gave was an opening statement, after which he pleaded the Fifth Amendment 111 times. Somewhere along the way one of Fauci's lawyers tried to answer questions on his client's behalf, and at that point Sen. Rand Paul had security remove him from the room

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Fauci taking the Fifth didn't really line up with his previous self-proclaimed eagerness to talk about anything at all since he has nothing to hide:

Fauci said he has nothing to hide, until the government diary that he wished to remain hidden came out, at which point he had a sudden appreciation for constitutional rights. 

Go figure!

The Atlantic reported the hearing as being full of "unchallenged allegations" about Fauci:

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Really? And why exactly were things being said by senators going "unchallenged"?

It's well on the way. 

Everything The Atlantic publishes is intended to make their readers stay that way. 

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for Democrats.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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