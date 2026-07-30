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Let's Check in With How the DNC's Male Voter Outreach Is Going

Doug P. | 7:45 AM on July 30, 2026
Meme screenshot

The Democrats knew they had a problem with male voters ahead of the 2024 presidential election. That's why the Kamala Harris campaign chose this guy as her running mate:

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Yeah. You know how that went. Harris lost every swing state despite the party's attempt at convincing everybody Walz was a "man's man."

In Texas, Democrats have tried to win over male voters by making this person their Senate candidate:

So much testosterone!

Now James Carville is touting David Hogg to lead the dysfunctional DNC. Good luck with that. 

Add it all up and here's what the Dems are facing. 

Maybe the Dems should try being even more insane and see what happens.

The DNC should make Tim Walz their nominee and try again. Maybe it would work out better a second time. 

Shocker.

*****

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY DNC JAMES CARVILLE TIM WALZ

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