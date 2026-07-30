Let's Check in With How the DNC's Male Voter Outreach Is Going

The Democrats knew they had a problem with male voters ahead of the 2024 presidential election. That's why the Kamala Harris campaign chose this guy as her running mate:

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Yeah. You know how that went. Harris lost every swing state despite the party's attempt at convincing everybody Walz was a "man's man."

In Texas, Democrats have tried to win over male voters by making this person their Senate candidate:

I got the coolest action figure for Christmas!



Thank you to all the health care superheroes working today. Let’s help by getting vaxxed and boosted! 🎄💉 pic.twitter.com/tVWUrE5lyV — James Talarico (@jamestalarico) December 25, 2021

So much testosterone!

Now James Carville is touting David Hogg to lead the dysfunctional DNC. Good luck with that.

Add it all up and here's what the Dems are facing.

Democratic Party Approval Rating Among Men



🟢 Approve: 20% (-51)

🔴 Disapprove: 71%



Quinnipiac poll | July 23-27 pic.twitter.com/NmDl4cG3QS — OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) July 29, 2026

Maybe the Dems should try being even more insane and see what happens.

Just 20% of men approve of the Democrat party. Surprised it’s this high, honestly. https://t.co/y4uLQy8Zyp — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 29, 2026

The DNC should make Tim Walz their nominee and try again. Maybe it would work out better a second time.

First Democrats could not define what a man is. Now 80% of the men they found want nothing to do with them. — Mehek Cooke🇺🇸 (@MehekCooke) July 29, 2026

Shocker.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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