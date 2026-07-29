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Toy Box Doc: Brandon Gill Asks X If James Talarico Still Plays With His Dr. Fauci Action Figure

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:30 PM on July 29, 2026
AP Photo/Eric Gay

Dr. Anthony Fauci is back in the news, and all the horrible memories of COVID have come flooding back. Especially nauseating are all the reminders about how Democrats idolized the fraudulent doc. The hero worship was ridiculous. Unsurprisingly, Democrat James Talarico has always been a huge fan. Just when you thought Talarico couldn’t get more cringe, an old online post featuring his Fauci action figure Christmas gift has resurfaced thanks to Republican Brandon Gill.

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Here's that post. (READ)

Yes, and there seems no end to it.

Gill asked if Talarico still pulls out his action figure for playtime; posters responded.

Only the ER docs know for sure.

Commenters say Fauci was more than an action figure; he was also a religious one. Talarico probably still lights his St. Anthony (Fauci) candle nightly.

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‘Night night, Fauci!’

Posters say Talarico probably couldn’t pass up a 'Talking Fauci' doll.

The 'Talking Fauci' doll also comes with a lawyer doll.

Commenters say the Fauci figure now comes in updated versions.

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Of course, he does. And he takes his toy pal with him.

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2026 ELECTIONS ANTHONY FAUCI COVID-19 DEMOCRAT PARTY VACCINES JAMES TALARICO

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