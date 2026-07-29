Toy Box Doc: Brandon Gill Asks X If James Talarico Still Plays With His Dr. Fauci Action Figure

Dr. Anthony Fauci is back in the news, and all the horrible memories of COVID have come flooding back. Especially nauseating are all the reminders about how Democrats idolized the fraudulent doc. The hero worship was ridiculous. Unsurprisingly, Democrat James Talarico has always been a huge fan. Just when you thought Talarico couldn’t get more cringe, an old online post featuring his Fauci action figure Christmas gift has resurfaced thanks to Republican Brandon Gill.

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Here's that post. (READ)

I got the coolest action figure for Christmas!



Thank you to all the health care superheroes working today. Let’s help by getting vaxxed and boosted! 🎄💉 pic.twitter.com/tVWUrE5lyV — James Talarico (@jamestalarico) December 25, 2021

Do you think James Talarico still plays with his Fauci action figure? https://t.co/ZdTxxzoktN — Brandon Gill (@realBrandonGill) July 29, 2026

This Talarico creep has always been cringe. — Wit Cephandrius (@WitCephandrius) July 29, 2026

Yes, and there seems no end to it.

Gill asked if Talarico still pulls out his action figure for playtime; posters responded.

In the tub…😆😆😆 — Trevor Thacker (@trethack24) July 29, 2026

I wouldn’t want to be an Anthony Fauci action figure after James finishes a heavy night of drinking. — Anthony Galli (@AnthonyGalli) July 29, 2026

Oh, the things that doll has seen and done. — Governor Moosetard (@MtOreadCards) July 29, 2026

I honestly do NOT want to think about how Talarico plays with this toy. Ewwww. — Kandi Mullitz (@UltraMagaKandi) July 29, 2026

I think he does more than just plays with it🫪 — J (@JayTC53) July 29, 2026

Only the ER docs know for sure.

Commenters say Fauci was more than an action figure; he was also a religious one. Talarico probably still lights his St. Anthony (Fauci) candle nightly.

I'm thinking Talafreako, like more libtard sheep, bowed down and worshiped it pic.twitter.com/ZOizgvs1Zi — ScrollofTruth (@ScrollofTruthIF) July 29, 2026

He goes to sleep with the warm glow of the Fauci votive candle with the assurance that there are still COVID shots available. pic.twitter.com/ji2yioxfpT — Narr Trek (@narrtrek) July 29, 2026

Yes, and every night he lights his Fauci candle, and whispers, “Trust the Science,” before kissing his Fauci action figure goodnight. — Nicholas Giordano (@PasReport) July 29, 2026

‘Night night, Fauci!’

Posters say Talarico probably couldn’t pass up a 'Talking Fauci' doll.

I believe James might now be playing with a string pull talking Fauci doll. Today it malfunctioned and only said one of its lines. pic.twitter.com/ojBDosdsTx — CranBear (@DayStarOswald) July 29, 2026

Can you pull a string so it says “On the advice of counsel, I plead the 5th to avoid incriminating myself.” — Our Turn! 🍀 (@SDreg8) July 29, 2026

The 'Talking Fauci' doll also comes with a lawyer doll.

Commenters say the Fauci figure now comes in updated versions.

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Oh, they’re still out there - saw this in southern Maine this morning pic.twitter.com/g3LHvNoxTQ — GermanJP (@GermanJP916) July 29, 2026

I wonder how much Fauci made off of that licensing deal. Peak pandemic grift. 📉 #Fauci #COVID19 — Lynda Evans (@LyndaEvansurq) July 29, 2026

Do you think he still gets vaxxed and boosted 3 times a year? — 🃏👩🏻‍💻🐊🤡🇺🇸 (@Allygeighter) July 29, 2026

Of course, he does. And he takes his toy pal with him.

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