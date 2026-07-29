Laura Ingraham Suggests Rand Paul Take a Different Approach in Getting Fauci to Talk

Today at a Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing, Dr. Anthony Fauci pleaded the Fifth Amendment 111 times, according to Fox News.

Fauci was confronted at times with his government diary entries that do not align with what he was saying publicly at the time. In other words, Fauci lied and he clearly didn't want to answer any questions about that or anything else related to COVID-19, the Wuhan Lab, gain of function research or the pandemic in general.

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Even though Fauci didn't directly answer questions and instead just kept repeating his Fifth Amendment script, it was a long morning.

Writing the diary vs hearing back what you wrote in the diary pic.twitter.com/Nj7adbfyrX — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 29, 2026

Rand Paul said that next week there will be a contempt vote.

Laura Ingraham was in the room for the hearing today, and suggested that next time maybe the Republicans should take a different approach.

Maybe Sen Paul should have had Julia Roberts ask the questions. Fauci liked talking to her. pic.twitter.com/OIfIwpcaGN — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) July 29, 2026

It's worth a try!

A few years ago our cringe-o-meter exploded after this one.

Maybe those two could make a sequel.

Fauci would likely agree to do that with Roberts.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy (like their continued efforts to protect Fauci from being held accountable).

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