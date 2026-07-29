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Laura Ingraham Suggests Rand Paul Take a Different Approach in Getting Fauci to Talk

Doug P. | 1:22 PM on July 29, 2026
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Today at a Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing, Dr. Anthony Fauci pleaded the Fifth Amendment 111 times, according to Fox News. 

Fauci was confronted at times with his government diary entries that do not align with what he was saying publicly at the time. In other words, Fauci lied and he clearly didn't want to answer any questions about that or anything else related to COVID-19, the Wuhan Lab, gain of function research or the pandemic in general. 

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Even though Fauci didn't directly answer questions and instead just kept repeating his Fifth Amendment script, it was a long morning. 

Rand Paul said that next week there will be a contempt vote.

Laura Ingraham was in the room for the hearing today, and suggested that next time maybe the Republicans should take a different approach. 

It's worth a try!

A few years ago our cringe-o-meter exploded after this one. 

Maybe those two could make a sequel.

Fauci would likely agree to do that with Roberts. 

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy (like their continued efforts to protect Fauci from being held accountable). 

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Tags:

ANTHONY FAUCI COVID-19 FOX NEWS RAND PAUL SENATE

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