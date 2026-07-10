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Oh, HONEY: X Points and LAUGHS As Maine Dems Pretend They're SUPER DUPER Committed to Democracy (Video)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:30 AM on July 10, 2026
Twitchy

Maine Democrats are putting on quite the show with their 'update' on replacing the scandal-plagued Graham Platner as their U.S. Senate nominee—complete with talk of 'democracy' while the party machinery quietly sidelines the voters who actually picked him. Because nothing screams small-d democratic like a convention of insiders deciding who gets to run after the primary winner turned out to be a walking red flag.

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Man oh man, for being super pro-democracy and stuff, Democrats have a really, really, really, REALLY bad track record for it right now. Does this feel like what they did to Joe Biden to anyone else? Just us? Hrm.

Yeah, that's not democracy, blondie. She can claim they're being transparent all she wants but deep down, the reality is there isn't anything democratic about this. They all knew this Platner guy was bad news, and they still supported him because Trump this and Susan Collins that. 

But hey, Maine Democrats can trust them.

Totes.

C'mon now, at least clowns are somewhat entertaining.

Ok, fair, this has been very entertaining ... unless you're a Mainer.

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He's definitely waiting until the last minute to pull out, that's for sure.

*cough cough*

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Roll That BEAUTIFUL Bean Footage! Democrats Are Going to HATE This Supercut of Them, CHAMPIONING Platner

Neera Tanden Goes on Squinty-Eyed, Frothy-Mouthed TRUMP RANT on CNN Panel on Platner (Jennings Smirks!)

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY DNC MAINE SENATE GRAHAM PLATNER

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