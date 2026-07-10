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Bats**t ISN'T a Good Look? Who Knew? Megyn Kelly Suddenly Calling Out Kirk Conspiracies BACKFIRES (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:53 AM on July 10, 2026
AP Photo

Megyn Kelly seems to have finally clocked that cozying up to the wildest edges of conspiracy theorizing might not be the branding win she once thought, and the online peanut gallery wasted no time roasting her for the apparent course correction.

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EXCEPT, of course, that didn't stick. 

Kelly, being sane again? Realizing that jumping the shark in order to support Candace Owens and Tucker Carlson was maybe NOT a great idea? No way. Sanity doesn't sell ... 

WATCH:

Post continues:

... happened." 

Going on to even promote Owens' conspiracy theory about Israel's alleged involvement in Charlie Kirk's death.

No moral consistency whatsoever.

Welp, so much for the whole sanity thing. Guess she's back to blaming the JOOOOOZ. For one shining moment, we thought maybe, just MAYBE she would realize she's destroying her brand, but no. Not to mention, even when this editor pointed out that maybe Kelly had come to her senses, people said they wouldn't forgive what she'd done and would never listen to her or take her seriously again.

Tough crowd. Hard to blame them, though.

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As we said, REALLY tough crowd.

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Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

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Tags:

ANTISEMITISM CHARLIE KIRK MEGYN KELLY TUCKER CARLSON

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