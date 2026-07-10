Bats**t ISN'T a Good Look? Who Knew? Megyn Kelly Suddenly Calling Out Kirk Conspiracies BACKFIRES (Watch)

Megyn Kelly seems to have finally clocked that cozying up to the wildest edges of conspiracy theorizing might not be the branding win she once thought, and the online peanut gallery wasted no time roasting her for the apparent course correction.

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What happened, @megynkelly? Did you finally figure out bats**t wasn’t a good look? pic.twitter.com/wFSsnZ8qTz — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) July 10, 2026

EXCEPT, of course, that didn't stick.

Kelly, being sane again? Realizing that jumping the shark in order to support Candace Owens and Tucker Carlson was maybe NOT a great idea? No way. Sanity doesn't sell ...

WATCH:

Megyn Kelly is the most SHAMELESS, TWO-FACED grifter in media...



YESTERDAY: Kelly calls out the Charlie Kirk assassination conspiracy theories: "Put up or shut up!"

VS.

TODAY: Kelly defends Candace Owens: "She's in her own search for what she believes… pic.twitter.com/CIaxJzt6jb — Nathan Livingstone (MilkBarTV) (@TheMilkBarTV) July 10, 2026

Post continues:

... happened." Going on to even promote Owens' conspiracy theory about Israel's alleged involvement in Charlie Kirk's death. No moral consistency whatsoever.

Welp, so much for the whole sanity thing. Guess she's back to blaming the JOOOOOZ. For one shining moment, we thought maybe, just MAYBE she would realize she's destroying her brand, but no. Not to mention, even when this editor pointed out that maybe Kelly had come to her senses, people said they wouldn't forgive what she'd done and would never listen to her or take her seriously again.

Tough crowd. Hard to blame them, though.

Pretty sure Megyn just upped her meds a notch or two….. — rsrnFL🇺🇸🇮🇱🏝🗽🐈🐈‍⬛🙏 (@RsrnF) July 10, 2026

At this point I don’t care what she figures out. I’d had enough of her awhile ago but once she turned into Granny Groyper I was completely done. — No more mean tweets 📟 (@AndrewDeikel) July 10, 2026

Too little too late .. you are seen @megynkelly — Mark (@Tarzan121109) July 10, 2026

Maybe the check didn’t clear — Fifty Marie (@ShadesOfPunky) July 10, 2026

Everyone has written her off. — TheRifleman (@TheRifleman11) July 10, 2026

As we said, REALLY tough crowd.

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