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She's Gonna BLOW! Ana Navarro Completely UNRAVELS When Asked to Name 1 American Killed By Illegals (Vid)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:35 PM on July 10, 2026
Twitchy Meme

Ana Navarro stumbled, fumbled, and bumbled hard when challenged to name even a single American killed by an illegal immigrant. 

Gosh, almost as if she has an agenda that is anything BUT putting Americans first. Color us surprised.

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Instead of answering the straightforward question, she immediately pivoted to cases involving individuals who died during encounters with law enforcement, rattling off names tied to recent incidents. 

Because OF COURSE she did.

The deflection highlighted the all-too-familiar pattern from the left: laser-focused sympathy for certain victims while glossing over the growing list of American citizens whose lives have been upended or ended by open-border policies and criminal illegal aliens. It was a revealing moment that left viewers wondering just how detached some media voices have become from the human cost on the other side of the debate.

Watch this:

Another clip:

Someone should send her a list.

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Right?

MEEP.

Funny, ain't it?

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Tags:

ANGEL FAMILIES BORDER SECURITY ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

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