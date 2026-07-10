She's Gonna BLOW! Ana Navarro Completely UNRAVELS When Asked to Name 1 American Killed By Illegals (Vid)

Ana Navarro stumbled, fumbled, and bumbled hard when challenged to name even a single American killed by an illegal immigrant.

Gosh, almost as if she has an agenda that is anything BUT putting Americans first. Color us surprised.

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Instead of answering the straightforward question, she immediately pivoted to cases involving individuals who died during encounters with law enforcement, rattling off names tied to recent incidents.

Because OF COURSE she did.

The deflection highlighted the all-too-familiar pattern from the left: laser-focused sympathy for certain victims while glossing over the growing list of American citizens whose lives have been upended or ended by open-border policies and criminal illegal aliens. It was a revealing moment that left viewers wondering just how detached some media voices have become from the human cost on the other side of the debate.

Watch this:

Navarro: They killed Renee Good and Alex Pretti. And now Lorenzo Salgado Araujo



Sunshine: Do you know some of the names of Americans who've been killed by illegal immigrants? What are some of the names?

pic.twitter.com/1w2WQwxdTv — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) July 10, 2026

Another clip:

ANA NAVARRO: There have at least been 5 people killed in the streets by ICE



CAROLINE SUNSHINE: Do you know the names of Americans who have been killed by illegals?



ANA NAVARRO: I know some of the names, I don't have the list



CAROLINE SUNSHINE: What are some of the names? pic.twitter.com/PXpOxsyjd2 — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) July 10, 2026

Someone should send her a list.

I really love how we just watched a very emotional grieving mother sit in front of Congress in tears, a Congress that dismissed her grief, and now still watching the left lunatics clutch their pearls over illegals instead of the Americans who are being killed, gotta be my… — Carrie Manning (@QueenNighthawk) July 10, 2026

Right?

MEEP.

Abby tries to act like she's a real moderator. 😂 — Irene BritUSA (@irenebritusa) July 10, 2026

Funny, ain't it?

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