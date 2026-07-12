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'Judge Me by My ENEMIES' --> THIS Five-Day-Old Post From Lindsey Graham DEFINITELY Raising Eyebrows on X

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:50 AM on July 12, 2026
Twitchy

As we were going through our main timeline this morning, reading through post after post about Lindsey Graham's passing, this one crossed our screen, and we stopped cold for just a moment. Look, we're not suggesting anything nefarious happened to Graham (definitely the 24-48 rule here, folks), but to see this from him shortly after he passed ... and not even a week ago?

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Yeah.

You'll see what we mean:

Now, we're seeing the tinfoil flying around social media about the timing of this post, his trip, and his death, but we're not quite ready to go there. Don't get us wrong, our radar is beeping a LITTLE ... of course, that could just be that we've had too much coffee this morning.

Still.

Meep.

Yeah, it's a bit ... strange.

The timing.

Meep. Again.

Post continues:

... accounting made, all in a very transparent manner.

Graham was at the center of so many contemporary issues which are fodder for the wildest of conspiracy theories: Israel, Iran, Russia, control of the Senate, filibusters, the list goes on and on.

Like the sudden death of Antonin Scalia, there are many forces that would benefit from his death.

I'm not saying something nefarious is NOT afoot.  I'm not saying something nefarious IS afoot.  I'm saying America deserves clarity one way or another so as to head off national lunacy before it takes root, or so we can take action if another nation or an internal force actually did invade our sovereignty.

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Regardless, we should all keep Graham, his family, friends, supporters, and the state of South Carolina in our prayers.

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2026 ELECTIONS LINDSEY GRAHAM REPUBLICAN PARTY SENATE SOUTH CAROLINA

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