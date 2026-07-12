'Judge Me by My ENEMIES' --> THIS Five-Day-Old Post From Lindsey Graham DEFINITELY Raising Eyebrows on X

As we were going through our main timeline this morning, reading through post after post about Lindsey Graham's passing, this one crossed our screen, and we stopped cold for just a moment. Look, we're not suggesting anything nefarious happened to Graham (definitely the 24-48 rule here, folks), but to see this from him shortly after he passed ... and not even a week ago?

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Yeah.

You'll see what we mean:

At least they used a good photo of me.



Judge me by my enemies. https://t.co/Ok2Oq1v4O5 pic.twitter.com/b1RBvzKo9K — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) July 6, 2026

Now, we're seeing the tinfoil flying around social media about the timing of this post, his trip, and his death, but we're not quite ready to go there. Don't get us wrong, our radar is beeping a LITTLE ... of course, that could just be that we've had too much coffee this morning.

Still.

Meep.

Just a few days ago, the regime threatened to kill Senator Graham.



This is weird. https://t.co/ZUt7mvMjaI — Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) July 12, 2026

Yeah, it's a bit ... strange.

The timing.

Meep. Again.

So Senator Lindsey Graham is dead from a "brief and sudden illness."



RIP, Senator, and deep condolences to his family and constituents.



Having said that, his family needs to bite the bullet in their time of grief and make sure a full autopsy is quite quickly done and a public… — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) July 12, 2026

Post continues:

... accounting made, all in a very transparent manner. Graham was at the center of so many contemporary issues which are fodder for the wildest of conspiracy theories: Israel, Iran, Russia, control of the Senate, filibusters, the list goes on and on. Like the sudden death of Antonin Scalia, there are many forces that would benefit from his death. I'm not saying something nefarious is NOT afoot. I'm not saying something nefarious IS afoot. I'm saying America deserves clarity one way or another so as to head off national lunacy before it takes root, or so we can take action if another nation or an internal force actually did invade our sovereignty.

Regardless, we should all keep Graham, his family, friends, supporters, and the state of South Carolina in our prayers.

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Related:

MASSIVE POS Ana Kasparian Gets Clocked CLEANED for Shockingly VILE Post After Lindsey Graham's Death'

'What's Happening on the Ground' Post Sheds Some Light on Lindsey Graham's Possible Cause of Death

Gavin Newsom Is a Lying Sack of SNOT. In Other News, Water Is Wet

She's Gonna BLOW! Ana Navarro Completely UNRAVELS When Asked to Name 1 American Killed By Illegals (Vid)

Oh, HONEY: X Points and LAUGHS As Maine Dems Pretend They're SUPER DUPER Committed to Democracy (Video)

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