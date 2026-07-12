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'MASSIVE POS' Ana Kasparian Gets Her Clock CLEANED for Shockingly VILE Post After Lindsey Graham's Death

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:20 AM on July 12, 2026
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Ana Kasparian’s ‘Good riddance’ to Lindsey Graham’s sudden death wasn’t just edgy commentary -  it was straight-up ghoulish. 

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A man dies at 71 after what many are saying was a cardiac arrest, fresh off a trip to Ukraine, and her immediate public reaction is glee? That’s not owning the cons or sharp political critique. It’s the kind of performative cruelty that reveals how poisoned online left-wing discourse has become, where basic human decency gets sacrificed for likes and clout. 

Kasparian, who positions herself as a serious journalist and commentator at The Young Turks (stop laughing), has spent years railing against right-wing ‘incivility’ and ‘hate speech.’ Yet here she is, treating a political opponent’s passing like a victory lap. 

We know, you're as shocked as we are.

So close to the truth it isn't even funny anymore.

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Thank God for small favors.

It's hard to imagine, you know? Being so wrapped up about hating people for political reasons that you can't even show a drop of humanity when someone passes away.

The replies calling her out weren’t wrong — this is the behavior of someone who’s let tribal hatred rot whatever principles she once claimed. It’s vile because it normalizes dancing on graves the moment someone you disagree with is gone. Graham wasn’t universally beloved (plenty of conservatives had issues with him, too), but celebrating any death like this erodes the thin line keeping politics from descending into pure barbarism. 

If the roles were reversed, the outrage machine would’ve melted down for days. Hypocrisy on full display. Bottom line: this isn’t ‘telling it like it is.’ It’s just ugly, small, and beneath anyone pretending to have a platform worth listening to.

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Note: As we do traditionally after someone on the Right passes, we are gathering the ugliest of the ugly on X for an inclusive post for release this morning, but we felt that Kasparian's ugliness deserved its own, separate article. - sj

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