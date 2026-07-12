As Twitchy readers know, DataRepublican absolutely demolished Candace Owens earlier this week, as she often does on X when dealing with bad actors.

Welp, it appears she is not quite finished with Owens, this time taking apart how she 'trains' and manipulates her audience.

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Take a look:

🧵🔥 THE MOVE: The Framework Candace Owens Uses to Train Her Audience to Ignore Evidence 🧵



Tyler Robinson left a handwritten confession note under his keyboard for his roommate. He sent a text first: "Drop what you are doing, look under my keyboard."



The response from Candace's audience: "Where's the metadata on those texts?"



The metadata exists. Search Warrant No. 3217131, Page 7: a warrant was obtained for Lance Twiggs' cellphone. The Statewide Information Analysis Center (SIAC) provided Apple ID information for both accounts on the device. FBI investigators reviewed the data. The warrant covers iMessages, FaceTime and call history, photographs, videos, location history, websites visited, email, and browsing history.



But that answer won't matter to anyone who asked. And the reason it won't matter is the whole point of this thread.



Here's how THE MOVE works:

- Candace finds something about the case that hasn't been publicly reported.

- She treats the absence of public reporting as the absence of investigation.

- She fills the gap with a theory.

- When the evidence eventually surfaces, she doesn't engage with it... she finds a new procedural question about the evidence itself.

- And that question does the same job the old one did: allows her audience to keep scrolling.



Below are six videos. One pattern. Once you see THE MOVE, you'll catch it every time she opens her mouth on this case.



As always, patience as I pull together the thread. 👇 — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) July 12, 2026

Grab a snack, this is a bit lengthy.

Candace: "Does he even exist? I think it's a fair question. Is he just an AI app?"



THE MOVE: Surveillance photos aren't perfectly clear, ergo they're not Tyler Robinson. — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) July 12, 2026

Keep going.

REALITY: He walked up to the TPUSA table and talked to staff. Four visits on camera. DNA at 30 quintillion to 1. DNA on the rifle towel. Turned himself in by name with his parents. One blurry stairwell frame let her skip past all of it. — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) July 12, 2026

Reality? She has no interest in reality.

CANDACE: "I think there is a strong theory that should be explored that a shaped charge was used to kill him and that what killed him was on him."



THE MOVE: In slow-motion video, Kirk's necklace appears to break before impact. Candace built an exploding mic theory from that. — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) July 12, 2026

Exploding mic.

K.

REALITY: The Medical Examiner diagnosed a gunshot wound to the neck. A bullet jacket fragment and four lead fragments were recovered from the body at autopsy. ATF matched the cartridge case to a bolt-action rifle found in the woods, a rifle covered in Robinson's DNA. — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) July 12, 2026

Sad stuff, really.

CANDACE: "His roommate is a federal asset, Lance Twiggs… Because the police didn't even question him..."



THE MOVE: She hadn't seen public reporting on Twiggs being questioned. Therefore he wasn't investigated. Therefore he's a federal asset. — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) July 12, 2026

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Federal asset? What?

REALITY: Twiggs was interviewed by the FBI the morning after the shooting. Interviewed again later. Voluntarily provided his phone. Gave a DNA sample. Testified under oath that Robinson asked him where the Dremel was because he wanted to engrave messages on bullets. — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) July 12, 2026

That's what we'd heard about Twiggs as well.

Candace: "Is that Tyler Robinson... just knew exactly where Charlie Kirk would be seated just by having never been there?"



THE MOVE: How did Robinson know where to shoot? Since she doesn't know, it must be impossible. — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) July 12, 2026

Impossible.

REALITY: Robinson prepared well ahead. Robinson’s Dremel was found in Robinson's home. Robinson's DNA on the Dremel buttons. Robinson to Twiggs, in text: "Remember how I was engraving bullets? The fucking messages are mostly a big meme.” — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) July 12, 2026

What she said.

CANDACE: "I feel confident stating that Tyler Robinson did not kill, murder Charlie Kirk... maybe he was blackmailed."



THE MOVE: No publicly available motive made sense to her. Therefore Robinson didn’t kill Charlie Kirk. Therefore he was coerced. — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) July 12, 2026

Nothing makes sense to her.

REALITY: Robinson stated his motives. Texted Twiggs: "I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can't be negotiated out."



Confession note: "I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk, and I took it. I wish we could have lived in a world where this did not feel necessary." — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) July 12, 2026

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*sigh*

Candace's claims follow the same steps almost every time:



1. Something hasn't been publicly reported.

2. She treats the absence of public reporting as the absence of investigation.

3. A theory fills the gap... PETN shaped charge, federal asset, AI app, Spider-Man, blackmail.

4. Evidence surfaces that closes the gap.

5. She doesn't engage with the evidence. She finds a new gap.

6. Go to 1.



The confession note is the cleanest example. A man wrote in his own handwriting that he did it. He explained why. He said goodbye to the person he loved.



The audience's trained response: "Where's the metadata?"



Not "this changes what I think." A procedural question. And the question did its job before the answer arrived... it gave permission to ignore data. — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) July 12, 2026

Keep going.

Once you see the tactic, you can't un-see it.



".30-06 rounds cause explosions."



OK, here's deer shot with .30-06. No exit wounds.



"You can't compare human necks to deer."



The claim was about the bullet. Now it's about the anatomy. — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) July 12, 2026

Can't unsee it.

Robinson's defense lawyers knows their client faces the death penalty. Their entire job is to find every weakness in the prosecution's case. They are arguing DNA procedure. NOT rituals, exposing mics, or cell phone metadata. — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) July 12, 2026

This. ^

Thanks to @SKDoubleDub33 for working with audio and music on these videos.



For anyone in Candace's audience still reading:



You've been trained to treat "I have a question about this evidence" as equivalent to "this evidence has been debunked." Those aren't the same. A question about metadata doesn't cancel a handwritten confession.



Evidence accumulates. That's how analysis works. You start with a question, you gather data, and when the data answers the question, you update. Sometimes the answer isn't what you wanted. You update anyway. That's the price of being serious.



What Candace does is the opposite. Evidence arrives and gets replaced by a new question. The new question becomes a substitute to make the previous answer not count and gives fresh license to invent conspiracy theories.



"He wasn't there." DNA says he was. "OK but the DNA could be planted." By whom? "The feds." Where's the evidence of federal involvement? "Why won't they release the metadata?"



Every answer generates a new question. Every new question replaces the last answer. At no point in this sequence did anyone say: "That changes what I think.” Israel is always blamed, and Candace is always right.



"Fedslop" doesn't mean fake. It means: evidence I have been trained to not engage with. First you reject the evidence. Then you reject the question. Then you reject the people who read the evidence out loud. The last move when you have no more argument:

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There's they key - every answer just brings about another question.

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