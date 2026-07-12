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DataRepublican Continues DECONSTRUCTING Candace Owens, This Time Taking Her Kirk Con/Grift APART (Thread)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:45 AM on July 12, 2026
Meme/Twitchy

As Twitchy readers know, DataRepublican absolutely demolished Candace Owens earlier this week, as she often does on X when dealing with bad actors.

Welp, it appears she is not quite finished with Owens, this time taking apart how she 'trains' and manipulates her audience.

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Take a look:

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HO ... Sorry ... Ro Khanna Dramatically Thanking Peeps 'Concerned for His Safety' Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong
Sam J.
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Grab a snack, this is a bit lengthy.

Keep going.

Reality? She has no interest in reality.

Exploding mic.

K.

Sad stuff, really.

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Federal asset? What?

That's what we'd heard about Twiggs as well.

Impossible.

What she said.

Nothing makes sense to her.

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*sigh*

Keep going.

Can't unsee it.

This. ^

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There's they key - every answer just brings about another question.

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Spencer Pratt Knows What DSA REALLY Stands for and BAHAHA

HO ... Sorry ... Ro Khanna Dramatically Thanking Peeps 'Concerned for His Safety' Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong

Never FAILS: Rest in Hell Trends After Graham Passes; Lefties Remind Us of the SCUMBAGS They Really Are

'Judge Me by My ENEMIES' --> THIS Five-Day-Old Post From Lindsey Graham DEFINITELY Raising Eyebrows on X

MASSIVE POS Ana Kasparian Gets Clocked CLEANED for Shockingly VILE Post After Lindsey Graham's Death'

============================================================

Tags:

ATF CHARLIE KIRK CRIME FBI

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HO ... Sorry ... Ro Khanna Dramatically Thanking Peeps 'Concerned for His Safety' Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong Sam J.
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