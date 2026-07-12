HO ... Sorry ... Ro Khanna Dramatically Thanking Peeps 'Concerned for His Safety' Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong

Rep. Ro Khanna wasn't in any real danger during his much-publicized West Bank trip — despite the dramatic social media post suggesting otherwise.

The California Democrat returned home safely after what amounted to an hour-plus roadside standoff with Israeli settlers near an abandoned Palestinian village. Settlers blocked the road, and IDF soldiers showed up, but no shots were fired, no one was harmed, and the group was released after embassy coordination.

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Hardly a hostage crisis.

Yet Khanna framed the episode as profoundly unsettling, fixating on 'indignities' faced by Palestinians while downplaying the security realities that prompted the confrontation. His accompanying video and reflections paint a one-sided picture heavy on emotion and light on context: settler violence exists amid a long history of Palestinian attacks, rejected peace deals, and incitement. Entering a sensitive area without full coordination isn't bold journalism — it's predictable theater, especially for a lawmaker eyeing higher office.

But, you know, ISRAEL BAD.

Watch:

Thank you to all those who reached out asking about my safety. I am home. But I cannot get the stories of the indignities Palestinian face out or my head. I am still processing it and wanted to share some of what I saw. pic.twitter.com/jj8S59duKz — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) July 12, 2026

Conservatives and pro-Israel voices rightly call this out as selective outrage. Khanna, a vocal critic of Israeli policy, sought an 'uncurated' view but delivered a narrative that aligns neatly with progressive talking points. Real danger in the region often involves rockets, stabbings, or suicide bombings — threats Israel faces daily. A temporary blockade by frustrated locals responding to perceived provocations doesn't qualify.

You’re mistaken.



I never reached out because your safety was never in question… — Vincent Charles: Roi De Tout, (Ret.) (@YesThatVCharles) July 12, 2026

Seriously.

Gonna tell my grandkids this was Ro Khanna pic.twitter.com/h65uKfRrGr — G (@stevensongs) July 12, 2026

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Ro Khanna is a conman who should be deported. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 12, 2026

You were never in any danger. — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) July 12, 2026

Not even a little bit.

You're nothing more than a Krassenscammer with a tan, you dimwitted turd — Problematic AF™🔥 (@EF517_V3) July 12, 2026

We saw Dimwitted Turd open for Angry Beavers back in 1999. We're old. Heh.

You should get a Nazi tattoo now like your pal Platner. — Cyborg Pediatrician (@CyborgPeds) July 12, 2026

Because you know, he's so hardcore and stuff.

This isn't nuanced diplomacy. It's political positioning that minimizes Israel's security imperatives while amplifying one side's grievances. Khanna's safe return proves the point: the 'indignities' he can't stop thinking about are a far cry from the existential risks Israelis live with. If only his commentary showed the same balance.

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