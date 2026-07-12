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HO ... Sorry ... Ro Khanna Dramatically Thanking Peeps 'Concerned for His Safety' Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:50 AM on July 12, 2026
AP Photo/Adam Gray

Rep. Ro Khanna wasn't in any real danger during his much-publicized West Bank trip — despite the dramatic social media post suggesting otherwise. 

The California Democrat returned home safely after what amounted to an hour-plus roadside standoff with Israeli settlers near an abandoned Palestinian village. Settlers blocked the road, and IDF soldiers showed up, but no shots were fired, no one was harmed, and the group was released after embassy coordination. 

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Hardly a hostage crisis.

Yet Khanna framed the episode as profoundly unsettling, fixating on 'indignities' faced by Palestinians while downplaying the security realities that prompted the confrontation. His accompanying video and reflections paint a one-sided picture heavy on emotion and light on context: settler violence exists amid a long history of Palestinian attacks, rejected peace deals, and incitement. Entering a sensitive area without full coordination isn't bold journalism — it's predictable theater, especially for a lawmaker eyeing higher office.

But, you know, ISRAEL BAD.

Watch:

Conservatives and pro-Israel voices rightly call this out as selective outrage. Khanna, a vocal critic of Israeli policy, sought an 'uncurated' view but delivered a narrative that aligns neatly with progressive talking points. Real danger in the region often involves rockets, stabbings, or suicide bombings — threats Israel faces daily. A temporary blockade by frustrated locals responding to perceived provocations doesn't qualify.

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Seriously.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Not even a little bit.

We saw Dimwitted Turd open for Angry Beavers back in 1999. We're old. Heh.

Because you know, he's so hardcore and stuff.

This isn't nuanced diplomacy. It's political positioning that minimizes Israel's security imperatives while amplifying one side's grievances. Khanna's safe return proves the point: the 'indignities' he can't stop thinking about are a far cry from the existential risks Israelis live with. If only his commentary showed the same balance.

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GAZA HAMAS ISRAEL PALESTINIANS PRO-PALESTINIAN

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