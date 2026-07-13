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I Will NOT Tolerate You! Justine Bateman DECIMATES Rashida Tlaib for Her Speech Threatening America (Vid)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 7:55 AM on July 13, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Justine Bateman fired off a blistering rebuke on X after watching Rep. Rashida Tlaib tear into America's political foundations. 

Watch this:

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Nasty, right?

Bateman portrayed the comments as part of a broader pattern of anti-American rhetoric from certain lawmakers, arguing that such views stem from a hollow identity built on fabricated grievances rather than reality. She dismissed the congresswoman's stance as immature and warned that tolerance has its limits when it comes to what she described as efforts to undermine the country itself. 

Post continues:

... they cling to it with a death grip, because they have nothing else.

None of it is true. Not the fantasy about America about which she is shrieking, not her identity of believing herself to be some "hero" in a movie about an oppressive government, and not the resulting congress-free, senate-free, President-free, childish (and completely chaotic) future she sees for this country. She is an infant.

She and others like her will not get their way. Not even close. If you have a modicum of common sense, it's time to let your line in the sand about tolerance be made known.

Myself, I have a limit to tolerance.

I have a limit to patience.

I know there is a limit to free speech.

If your plan is to tear down the United States of America, if your plan is treason, I will not tolerate you, I will have zero patience for you, and I will not defend your right to free speech.

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What she said.

Psh, we always knew Mallory was the smarest Keaton.

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CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY FREE SPEECH USA

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