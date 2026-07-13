Russian geopolitical wack-job Alexander Dugin has drawn fresh attention with a bold online theory linking the unexpected death of Senator Lindsey Graham to Israeli intelligence.

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We know, we made the same face.

More than once, even.

In the post, Dugin argues the incident was almost certainly the work of Mossad rather than Iranian operatives, framing it as a deliberate signal aimed at Trump to force a renewed push toward large-scale conflict with Iran. He casts Graham as a close political shadow whose passing carried an implicit threat of more to come.

As we said above, WACK-JOB.

The sudden death of Lindsey Graham can be the black mark sent to Trump. I doubt it were Iranians. Most realistic it was Mossad job in order to push Trump to renew full scale war with Iran. It clearly means “you are the next”. Lindsey Graham was the shadow of Trump, his black self — Alexander Dugin (@AGDugin) July 12, 2026

And of course, this is when the lovely and justice-focused DataRepublican came in to drop the mic:

Hello Mr. Dugin,



You blame Israel for Lindsey Graham's death before his body was cold.



No evidence cited. Just a Mossad conspiracy theory, hours after a senator's heart stopped.



Ten months ago, you said Charlie Kirk was killed by Ukraine. You compared him to your daughter.… — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) July 13, 2026

Post continues:

... You called him a "warrior of word and spirit." You said "at least the orders were given by the same people." Kirk: Ukraine did it. Graham: Mossad did it. Two different actors, two different motives, same country, ten months apart. You never address the contradiction because there's nothing to address. Blame is assigned by the victim's politics. Kirk was MAGA: blame MAGA's enemies. Graham was a neocon: blame Israel. The common thread: whatever undermines America. You have no undergraduate degree. You enrolled at the Moscow Aviation Institute and were expelled. Your sole advanced degree is a Candidate of Sciences from Rostov State University... a regional school, awarded at 38, with no documented academic pathway beneath it. But you're confident Mossad killed Lindsey Graham. You lectured at the General Staff Academy from 1992 to 1995. No salary, no badge, no formal appointment... you walked in through Alexander Prokhanov's connection to General Rodionov during the year the Russian military lost its entire ideological framework overnight. As Gleb Pavlovsky said: "He made a huge impression on people who never read any books." That's the most accurate description of your career anyone has ever written. In 1997, you published Foundations of Geopolitics. You prescribed the dismemberment of China... support Tibetan independence, arm Uyghur separatism, create an independent Manchuria. China was "Russia's most dangerous geopolitical neighbor." Then China became Russia's most important ally. You accepted a Senior Fellow appointment at Fudan University, in the country whose fragmentation you designed. When Bannon pressed you on this in Rome in 2018, you went silent for over a minute. You've never publicly reconciled this. But you know who killed Lindsey Graham. The "Putin's Brain" label was coined in Foreign Affairs in 2014 by Anton Barbashin and Hannah Thoburn. Thoburn worked at the Foreign Policy Initiative, the neocon think tank founded by Kristol, Kagan, and Senor as PNAC's successor. After Darya's death, Barbashin posted publicly: "Dugin was never Putin's brain. This was always a catch name." The co-author of the article that made you internationally famous called it clickbait. You've never corrected the label, because without it, you're not more than Substack. You asked whether Candace Owens stopped World War III. You called Tucker Carlson "the number one journalist in the world." Every statement does the same thing: inflate your counterpart so the relationship with you seems proportionately significant. It's audience development with a philosophical accent. And this is what all of it produced. A man with no degree, no Valdai invitation, no academic publisher, and no evidence... blaming Israel for a cardiac arrest before the body was cold. The data says you are a small man made large by people who needed you to be large. You blame Israel for Graham's death because that's what's left when you have no credentials, no evidence, and no access: the one accusation that never requires proof.

So take a seat, commie.

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