Talk about a self-own for the ages: one perpetually online edgelord named Sneako (we'd never heard of him either) tried to farm fresh outrage with AI assistance, only to fat-finger the entire prompt into public view, complete with his desperate plea to 'optimize for more shock factor,' before nuking the evidence in a panic.

Advertisement

Peak 2026 internet, where even the provocateurs are too lazy to manufacture their own controversy without robotic help.

He did delete it but not before others saw and captured it:

Sneako accidentally posted the AI instructions he used to generate a tweet, including the part where he told it to “optimize for more shock factor.”



Then he deleted it.



You genuinely cannot make this stuff up. 😂 pic.twitter.com/VCSLfl3Juv — The Moderate Case (@TheModerateCase) July 13, 2026

We cannot make it up, nor would we want to.

Ok, maybe we'd want to ... this is funny.

I would tag him, but he blocked me like a year ago after I called him out to debate and he ran away. — The Moderate Case (@TheModerateCase) July 13, 2026

So brave. Much stunning.

What a weak punk that dude is... But with a goofy handle like "sneako" what should we expect. — Jake West - A friendly ghost. (@JakeIsHere5x5) July 13, 2026

Good to know he's only posting shockingly dumb crap to make money. Fake ... fake fake.

And speaking of fake, many of his antisemitic loser fanboys are claiming the screenshot isn't real. Grok, ironically, to the rescue.

@grok with the Stone Cold Stunner pic.twitter.com/0DqmeRIrVI — Steve B. On the Warpath (@steveb_67) July 13, 2026

Look at that, he really did delete it.

Pathetic.

Wow @sneako, I would say I am surprised but judging by your character I am not at all. You are a top tier grifter... Kudos to the guy punching you😂 pic.twitter.com/KTQ5sgbrWQ — Violent Intelligence 🚨 (@Violent_intel) July 13, 2026

Looks like this Sneako guy was less than popular already.

Heh.

============================================================

Related:

Denver DSA Activist Tries DELETING His Pic Showing What a FREAK SHOW the DSA Really Is and LOL-HOOBOY

I Will NOT Tolerate You! Justine Bateman DECIMATES Rashida Tlaib for Her Speech Threatening America (Vid)

DataRepublican Continues DECONSTRUCTING Candace Owens, This Time Taking Her Kirk Con/Grift APART (Thread)

Spencer Pratt Knows What DSA REALLY Stands for and BAHAHA

HO ... Sorry ... Ro Khanna Dramatically Thanking Peeps 'Concerned for His Safety' Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The radical Left will stop at nothing to enact their radical gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

Help us continue to report on and expose the Democrats’ gun control policies and schemes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.