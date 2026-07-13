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'Manosphere' Pro-Palestine YouTuber Sneako BUSTED Using AI to Write SHOCKINGLY Dumb Posts (Screenshot)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:10 AM on July 13, 2026
Meme

Talk about a self-own for the ages: one perpetually online edgelord named Sneako (we'd never heard of him either) tried to farm fresh outrage with AI assistance, only to fat-finger the entire prompt into public view, complete with his desperate plea to 'optimize for more shock factor,' before nuking the evidence in a panic. 

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Peak 2026 internet, where even the provocateurs are too lazy to manufacture their own controversy without robotic help.

He did delete it but not before others saw and captured it:

We cannot make it up, nor would we want to.

Ok, maybe we'd want to ... this is funny.

So brave. Much stunning.

Good to know he's only posting shockingly dumb crap to make money. Fake ... fake fake. 

And speaking of fake, many of his antisemitic loser fanboys are claiming the screenshot isn't real. Grok, ironically, to the rescue.

Look at that, he really did delete it.

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Pathetic.

Looks like this Sneako guy was less than popular already.

Heh.

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