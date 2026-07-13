Riots Breaking Out in Maine After ICE Shot Suspect Trying to Run Them Over; Storming Susan Collins Office

Reports are coming in that riots have broken out in Maine by crazy leftists after ICE shot a suspect who tried running them over earlier today.

Not to be snarky, but you'd think by now people would realize it's not a good idea to try and ram any member of law enforcement with your vehicle, least of all an ICE agent.

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Just sayin'.

Watch:

UPDATE: Riots breaking out in Maine by leftists after ICE shot a suspect who tried running them over pic.twitter.com/eNI40NskJR https://t.co/H6UKrlpPpy — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 13, 2026

Crazy stuff.

As usual.

That being said, they're not just rioting in general, they are now storming Senator Susan Collins' office.

Watch more:

🚨 BREAKING: Anti-ICE rioters are STORMING SEN. SUSAN COLLINS' OFFICE in Maine after an ICE agent-involved shooting, when a driver tried ramming them to death



They are trying to BREAK IN to Collins' office



MAKE MASS ARRESTS



It's simple: don't run over an ICE agent and you… pic.twitter.com/mYrIHFgHJ0 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 13, 2026

Post continues:

It's simple: don't run over an ICE agent and you won't be shot in self defense. I STAND WITH ICE!

It does sound pretty simple, you know?

This is a developing story, we will keep an eye on it and update you as we learn more.

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Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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