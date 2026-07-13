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Riots Breaking Out in Maine After ICE Shot Suspect Trying to Run Them Over; Storming Susan Collins Office

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:30 PM on July 13, 2026
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Reports are coming in that riots have broken out in Maine by crazy leftists after ICE shot a suspect who tried running them over earlier today.

Not to be snarky, but you'd think by now people would realize it's not a good idea to try and ram any member of law enforcement with your vehicle, least of all an ICE agent.

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Just sayin'.

Watch:

Crazy stuff.

As usual.

That being said, they're not just rioting in general, they are now storming Senator Susan Collins' office.

Watch more:

Post continues:

It's simple: don't run over an ICE agent and you won't be shot in self defense.

I STAND WITH ICE!

It does sound pretty simple, you know?

This is a developing story, we will keep an eye on it and update you as we learn more.

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Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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ICE LIBS OF TIKTOK MAINE RIOTS SUSAN COLLINS

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