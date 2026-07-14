What Elissa Slotkin Just Said About Democratic Women Makes Them All Look Really REALLY Bad (Watch)

Elissa Slotkin delivered a head-scratcher of a story during a recent appearance, describing Michigan women who supposedly feel the need to deceive their husbands about their plans just to get involved in her campaign.

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Did she really think that was a good look for Democratic women?

Wow.

She painted a picture of wives inventing cover stories for heading out on seemingly harmless errands, all so they could secretly volunteer without their spouses knowing.

This really is pretty horrible, we're not sure why any woman would put up with a politician pushing such a condescending and ugly lie about them.

Watch:

Democrat Elissa Slotkin suggests women in Michigan are too scared of their husbands to have their own opinions:



"We know of...women who literally told their husband 'I'm going off to book club,' and they would come and volunteer at our campaign." pic.twitter.com/KXjkSIcZ2h — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 14, 2026

See?

Just bad.

I wonder if she realizes that most married couples share a common 80-90% belief system. It is a core foundation to a marriage. — Redneck Rogue Elf, 🐿 Whisperer (@TheRogue_Elf) July 14, 2026

Democrat women are attracted to abusive men? — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) July 14, 2026

Name them.



Name even ONE, @SenatorSlotkin.



We'll wait right here... — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) July 14, 2026

Big time.

Men married to liberal women are afraid to tell their liberal wives how they are voting. Liberal women are vicious — Wendy/Lucyfio (@WendyWendyfio) July 14, 2026

Things that make you go hrm.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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