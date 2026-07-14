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What Elissa Slotkin Just Said About Democratic Women Makes Them All Look Really REALLY Bad (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:45 PM on July 14, 2026
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Elissa Slotkin delivered a head-scratcher of a story during a recent appearance, describing Michigan women who supposedly feel the need to deceive their husbands about their plans just to get involved in her campaign. 

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Did she really think that was a good look for Democratic women? 

Wow.

She painted a picture of wives inventing cover stories for heading out on seemingly harmless errands, all so they could secretly volunteer without their spouses knowing.

This really is pretty horrible, we're not sure why any woman would put up with a politician pushing such a condescending and ugly lie about them.

Watch:

See?

Just bad.

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Big time.

Things that make you go hrm.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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BEN SHAPIRO DEMOCRAT PARTY ELISSA SLOTKIN MICHIGAN

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