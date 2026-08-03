Francesca Hong’s Chief of Staff Has PTSD From All the Islamophobic Violence Following 9/11

We've been exposing old social media posts from Democratic Socialist Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate (and Democratic frontrunner) Francesca Hong. We've learned that she called to abolish the police, abolish the Senate, and cancel Thanksgiving. (She denied that she said she wanted to abolish the Senate, even though the post from 2021 is still up.)

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Abolish the Senate. https://t.co/ndlENp9x2n — Francesca Hong For Governor (@FrancescaHongWI) February 13, 2021

Hong told Fox News' Dana Perino over the weekend that she doesn't want to abolish the Senate "at this time."

So, what kind of people does Hong surround herself with? End Wokeness dug into the tweets of Hong's chief of staff as a state senator who is now listed as campaign manager. Nada Elmikashfi wasn't even in America for 9/11, but she tweeted in 2021 that she suffers PTSD from "continual Islamophobic violence."

Francesca Hong's chief of staff on 9/11:



"The real victim of the attack is…. me" pic.twitter.com/fTb5Xbp1DM — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 3, 2026

Imagine the sheer self-indulgent narcissism of this women to tweet this on the 20th anniversary of 9/11. — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) August 3, 2026

Nothing says "Never Forget" quite like hijacking a national day of mourning to star in the lead role of your own self-authored tragedy. Pathetic. — Craig Considine (@CraigCons) August 3, 2026

"While I wasn't in America until 2002..."



I think there are perhaps too many people in our politics who were born overseas. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) August 3, 2026

Oh, that poor woman. Should we add her name to the memorial? 🙄 — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) August 3, 2026

Nearly 3,000 Americans were murdered that day. Turning the deadliest foreign attack on U.S. soil into a personal grievance is grotesque. — MikeTheEngineer (@MikeTheEngr) August 3, 2026

We don’t need any more of this victimhood energy in this country. Please for the love of God don’t come to America if you don’t have a freedom mindset. Victimhood means you’re never free, even if it’s on your own mind. — Veritas B0$$ (@B0SSH066) August 3, 2026

In case you wondered, it's unlikely you will find this or anything critical of Francesca Hong reported outside of X. Wisconsin could be the next Minnesota. — Sara Louise (@samalosara) August 3, 2026

If you thought the Norm MacDonald joke couldn't be taken to an even higher level of ridiculousness, you were wrong. — 🚁nO 🍌oNe iS 🍌aBoVe 🍌tEh lAw🚁 (@realEmperorPal1) August 3, 2026

Yeah, being from Madison I’ve seen tons of her insane tweets and thoughts. — Hesterly (@NHesterly) August 3, 2026

What “Islamophobic violence” is she talking about? Is she mixing it up with Islamic violence? Is it in the room with her now? — Deplorable Infidel 🇺🇸 (@Maddog_12) August 3, 2026

We wonder what cabinet position she'll take up in the Hong administration?

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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