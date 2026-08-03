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Francesca Hong’s Chief of Staff Has PTSD From All the Islamophobic Violence Following 9/11

Brett T. | 7:30 PM on August 03, 2026
Twitter

We've been exposing old social media posts from Democratic Socialist Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate (and Democratic frontrunner) Francesca Hong. We've learned that she called to abolish the police, abolish the Senate, and cancel Thanksgiving. (She denied that she said she wanted to abolish the Senate, even though the post from 2021 is still up.)

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Hong told Fox News' Dana Perino over the weekend that she doesn't want to abolish the Senate "at this time."

So, what kind of people does Hong surround herself with? End Wokeness dug into the tweets of Hong's chief of staff as a state senator who is now listed as campaign manager. Nada Elmikashfi wasn't even in America for 9/11, but she tweeted in 2021 that she suffers PTSD from "continual Islamophobic violence."

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We wonder what cabinet position she'll take up in the Hong administration?

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY WISCONSIN

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