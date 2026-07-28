WI Gov Hopeful Francesca Hong Called to Abolish Senate, Defund Cops & Kill ICE — Media Looks Away

Francesca Hong is running for Governor of Wisconsin. She is currently the favorite. When you look at her beliefs, it's very scary to imagine she could be running a state.

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🧾Receipts Thread🧾



As @FrancescaHongWI’s makes bold faced lies about some of her positions and runs away from others, let’s remind folks how committed she is to destroying key American institutions as well as law and order.



🧵 pic.twitter.com/AHIn8soAva — Eric Bott (@EricJBott) July 28, 2026

First of all, Hong insists she never called for the abolition of the Senate.

Hong: “I never called to abolish the Senate.”



Also Hong: pic.twitter.com/yjgDtACx6k — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) July 28, 2026

🚨MEDIA BIAS: Wisconsin’s so-called “fact checkers” refuse to hold @FrancescaHongWI accountable.



Despite her literally posting “abolish the Senate,” the liberal media immediately rushes to cover for her. https://t.co/2QIb0AhTCG pic.twitter.com/hUUj796Vxc — Tom Tiffany (@TomTiffanyWI) July 28, 2026

When her opponent tried to point that out to liberal media, they said they weren't interested in her actual tweet and her actual words. Why would that be pertinent?

You don't hate the media enough.

All they do is lie, @FoxNews here is @FrancescaHongWI calling for abolishing the senate. pic.twitter.com/BV9aEK2Gy5 — LiveLife 🇺🇸 (@livelifekaye) July 28, 2026

All they do is lie and the media covers for them.

She probably really doesn't believe in defunding the police either. Those were just tweets. People never tweet what they believe. Massive eyeroll.

She also wants to Abolish ICE but that is a mainstream view of the Democrats now.

“Abolish the Police State. Reform has never been the answer.” pic.twitter.com/rE5On0jMZl — Eric Bott (@EricJBott) July 28, 2026

Maybe she was drinking when she tweeted all of that.

This is beyond insane.@WisconsinWatch refuses to fact-check @FrancescaHongWI’s calls to abolish the Senate.



Still waiting to hear back from the @journalsentinel. https://t.co/PeEfpqjbrK — Tiffany War Room (@TiffanyWarRoom) July 28, 2026

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Don't hold your breath. Corporate Media is in the business of protecting their chosen candidate.

“What she said isnt what she believes” is a fun new fact checking standard. https://t.co/bpIenXj0u0 — Matt Henkel (@mhenks05) July 28, 2026

Oh, you know how the ladies are. They are always just saying silly things. They are hysterical. Never take the ladies seriously.

It's a weird standard for the party who claims to respect women so much.

So according to the media a public statement on Twitter from an elected official’s campaign account is apparently not the “position” of the candidate anymore.



You simply do not distrust the media enough. https://t.co/OrE1dLWYit — Megan Novak (@meganjnovak) July 28, 2026

Then, they wonder why they lost the public trust.