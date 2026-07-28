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WI Gov Hopeful Francesca Hong Called to Abolish Senate, Defund Cops & Kill ICE — Media Looks Away

justmindy
justmindy | 3:50 PM on July 28, 2026
AP Photo/Scott Bauer

Francesca Hong is running for Governor of Wisconsin. She is currently the favorite. When you look at her beliefs, it's very scary to imagine she could be running a state.

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First of all, Hong insists she never called for the abolition of the Senate. 

When her opponent tried to point that out to liberal media, they said they weren't interested in her actual tweet and her actual words. Why would that be pertinent? 

You don't hate the media enough.

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All they do is lie and the media covers for them.

She probably really doesn't believe in defunding the police either. Those were just tweets. People never tweet what they believe. Massive eyeroll.

She also wants to Abolish ICE but that is a mainstream view of the Democrats now.

Maybe she was drinking when she tweeted all of that.

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Don't hold your breath. Corporate Media is in the business of protecting their chosen candidate

Oh, you know how the ladies are. They are always just saying silly things. They are hysterical. Never take the ladies seriously.

It's a weird standard for the party who claims to respect women so much. 

Then, they wonder why they lost the public trust.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS LAW AND ORDER MEDIA BIAS SENATE WISCONSIN

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