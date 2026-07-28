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Sign on the Fraughted Line: Chicago AWFLs Affix ‘Violence Is Illegal’ Notices on Buses and Trains

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:40 PM on July 28, 2026
AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

Leftists in Chicago have unveiled their latest plan to deter criminal violence on the city’s buses and trains: It’s signage. Yes, AWFLs (affluent white female leftists) from the Cook County State's Attorney's Office are affixing signs to the inside of public transportation to let attackers know they mean business. Of course, leftist judges are waiting to free all arrested violent criminals back onto the streets. But, we guess it’s the thought that counts.

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Oh, look! They shot a video patting themselves on their enlightened backs. (WATCH)

That’s a defining trait of leftism.

Posters say the campaign is highly flawed, but one mistake outshines all the rest. 

Guess they didn’t think of that.

Of course, these AWFLs also forgot that many violent criminals are illegal aliens. English is not their native language.

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A picture of a person getting stabbed repeatedly with a red line through it should do the trick, right?

They missed a chance to add music and dance moves to their message. Video could run 24/7 on all buses and trains. We know how well catchy tunes have lowered violent sexual assaults in Europe. (WATCH)

They are driven by emotion, not logic. It’s all feelgoodism.

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They are incapable of doing anything substantive to deter violence, so pointless signs are the only way to go.

Maybe these reformed assaulters can teach rudimentary English to all criminals so they can read the signs and become useful members of civilized society. If only it were that easy.

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