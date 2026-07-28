Sign on the Fraughted Line: Chicago AWFLs Affix ‘Violence Is Illegal’ Notices on Buses and Trains

Leftists in Chicago have unveiled their latest plan to deter criminal violence on the city’s buses and trains: It’s signage. Yes, AWFLs (affluent white female leftists) from the Cook County State's Attorney's Office are affixing signs to the inside of public transportation to let attackers know they mean business. Of course, leftist judges are waiting to free all arrested violent criminals back onto the streets. But, we guess it’s the thought that counts.

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Oh, look! They shot a video patting themselves on their enlightened backs. (WATCH)

Chicago's new solution to crime: Signs on the CTA that say violence is illegal. NOT satire. pic.twitter.com/obVVOYXW4o — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 28, 2026

Wow! That oughta do it! — David Desiderio (@lawdesiderio) July 28, 2026

LOL! They are CLUELESS — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 28, 2026

That’s a defining trait of leftism.

Posters say the campaign is highly flawed, but one mistake outshines all the rest.

If only the criminals could read… — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 28, 2026

That might be helpful if the perpetrators could read. — StormyT 🌿 (@OutLikeA_Lamb) July 28, 2026

The teachers' unions made sure they couldn't. 👆🤷‍♀️#ReadingIsFundamental — 🇺🇸 Keera Nace (formerly PwrPrnces1) (@PwrPrnces1) July 28, 2026

The ones that can read will see it as a challenge. — Lesa Wolfe (@lesawsrant) July 28, 2026

And the small percentage of them who actually can read, don't give a crap what the signs say. — Don S. (@DonCorvair) July 28, 2026

Guess they didn’t think of that.

Of course, these AWFLs also forgot that many violent criminals are illegal aliens. English is not their native language.

Are they translated into 20 different languages? — John (@John13875669) July 28, 2026

Indeed! More wasteful spending!

They could have at least included the message in different languages! 😂😂😂🤦‍♀️ — De ve (@DeveQueen) July 28, 2026

Have they met the public education system? Have they tested the reading skills of typical criminal? They should have pictures instead. — Patti Hm (@patti_hm) July 28, 2026

A picture of a person getting stabbed repeatedly with a red line through it should do the trick, right?

They missed a chance to add music and dance moves to their message. Video could run 24/7 on all buses and trains. We know how well catchy tunes have lowered violent sexual assaults in Europe. (WATCH)

Exactly the same thing as this. Liberal women are the worse people on the planet. pic.twitter.com/9d6kO9SPwI — Mr. Bubbles (@MrBubbles1969) July 28, 2026

Do they seriously think this will do anything? Or do they just think the people are dumb and will be happy that they are trying to? It’s just hard to believe a grown adult would actually think this will do anything. — aweber91 (@aweber91) July 28, 2026

They are driven by emotion, not logic. It’s all feelgoodism.

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They are incapable of doing anything substantive to deter violence, so pointless signs are the only way to go.

God I hope he sees the sign pic.twitter.com/jTHe4FVSl9 — Anthony Galli (@AnthonyGalli) July 28, 2026

Well, no need for the police anymore. They should invite the reformed criminals over for tea. — Bad Kitty Unleashed 🦁 💪🏻 (@pepesgrandma) July 28, 2026

Maybe these reformed assaulters can teach rudimentary English to all criminals so they can read the signs and become useful members of civilized society. If only it were that easy.

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