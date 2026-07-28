WI Gov Hopeful Francesca Hong Called to Abolish Senate, Defund Cops & Kill...
Sign on the Fraughted Line: Chicago AWFLs Affix ‘Violence Is Illegal’ Notices on...
VIP
Lefty Celebrities Can't Understand the Irony of How They Look When They Call...
Biden Confesses Obama Hated Him on Declassified Tape As Democrat 'Shadow Government' Colla...
9/11 Families to Mamdani: Stay Away — Your Best Pal Hasan Piker Still...
Fauci Knew His Dissenters Were Honest—So of Course He Had YouTube Nuke DeSantis’...
'No Way This Guy Gets Elected': James Talarico Praised 'Islamic Mystics' for Shaping...
Are Americans Really Buying What the Democratic Socialists of America Are Selling?
'Deported US Citizen' Hysteria Dies Screaming: Dude Had Forged Papers and Admitted Sneakin...
Twilight Zone Politics: Carville Backs Parkland Activist David Hogg to Lead ‘Dysfunctional...
Scott Jennings Warns of Dem Outrage After Sharing ‘Racist’ Cross on Sen. Graham’s...
Senator John Fetterman to Democrats: 'If You Don’t Want Me, Just Say So'
Brit Hume Counts the Ways Things Could Get VERY Awkward for Fauci at...
Rahm Emanuel, the Last Sane Dem, Tells Party: Stop Chasing Abolition Fantasies and...

Fauci Complained That HHS Didn’t Let Him Do a CNN Interview ‘Out of Jealousy’ of His Rock Stardom

Brett T. | 4:00 PM on July 28, 2026
Twitchy

One of the first things we learned about Dr. Anthony Fauci from the release of his personal diary by Sen. Rand Paul is that he really enjoyed the fame that the COVID-19 pandemic brought him: “It is not hyperbole to say that today I am the most famous and talked about person in the country and one of the most recognizable people in the world,” he wrote.

Advertisement

Fox News' Bill Melugin reports that in a January 14, 2013 diary entry, Fauci complained that HHS had turned down requests from CNN's Wolf Blitzer and Soledad O'Brien for him to appear because he "was getting all of the publicity" and had everything to do with "pure jealousy" that he was a "rock star" stealing their thunder.

He did appear on the cover of "In Style."

Recommended

'Deported US Citizen' Hysteria Dies Screaming: Dude Had Forged Papers and Admitted Sneaking In US
justmindy
Advertisement

The post continues:

… dignitaries. He invited Bono of U2 fame to his DC residence, also replete with photos of himself, to discuss AIDS, but really to surprise his daughters who he asked to answer the door. They screamed with delight. The man is totally overrated, and why anyone would eat a cupcake with his face on it is incomprehensible to me.

Advertisement

He's probably looking forward to Wednesday's Senate hearing so that he can see himself on TV again. We guess we were tipped off by the photos of Fauci's home office, which was "adorned with portraits of him, drawn and painted by some of his many fans.”

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ANTHONY FAUCI COVID-19 HHS RAND PAUL SENATE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Deported US Citizen' Hysteria Dies Screaming: Dude Had Forged Papers and Admitted Sneaking In US
justmindy
WI Gov Hopeful Francesca Hong Called to Abolish Senate, Defund Cops & Kill ICE — Media Looks Away
justmindy
Sign on the Fraughted Line: Chicago AWFLs Affix ‘Violence Is Illegal’ Notices on Buses and Trains
Warren Squire
'No Way This Guy Gets Elected': James Talarico Praised 'Islamic Mystics' for Shaping His Faith
Grateful Calvin
Biden Confesses Obama Hated Him on Declassified Tape As Democrat 'Shadow Government' Collapses
Twitchy Video
They're SO Guilty: Entire CNN Panel EXPLODES on Lydia Moynihan for Daring to Say the Name 'Fauci'
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'Deported US Citizen' Hysteria Dies Screaming: Dude Had Forged Papers and Admitted Sneaking In US justmindy
Advertisement