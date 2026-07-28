Fauci Complained That HHS Didn’t Let Him Do a CNN Interview ‘Out of Jealousy’ of His Rock Stardom

One of the first things we learned about Dr. Anthony Fauci from the release of his personal diary by Sen. Rand Paul is that he really enjoyed the fame that the COVID-19 pandemic brought him: “It is not hyperbole to say that today I am the most famous and talked about person in the country and one of the most recognizable people in the world,” he wrote.

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Fox News' Bill Melugin reports that in a January 14, 2013 diary entry, Fauci complained that HHS had turned down requests from CNN's Wolf Blitzer and Soledad O'Brien for him to appear because he "was getting all of the publicity" and had everything to do with "pure jealousy" that he was a "rock star" stealing their thunder.

NEW: On page 302 of the new personal records of Dr. Fauci released by Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), Fauci complains that in 2013, HHS didn't let him do a CNN television interview because of "pure jealousy", adding that it was because he's a "rockstar" who was "stealing their thunder." pic.twitter.com/Ue1JtefVph — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) July 27, 2026

Such mean girl energy from that little elf. — Roxanne Hoge (@RoxanneHoge) July 27, 2026

I don't think "rock star" is a term I'd ever associate with Fauci. — Clint Buckingham (@clintbuckingham) July 27, 2026

He did appear on the cover of "In Style."

@CNN was Fauci's personal propaganda outlet. Dinner parties included. — Rhetoric Facer 🇺🇸 (@John_Monahan) July 28, 2026

This is 2013...

Before Fauci was raised to a secular religious icon by Leftists. — dankbubba, #MAGA (@dank1j) July 27, 2026

Toxic megalomania, with a dash of Napoleon complex. — Tyler Nixon (@realTylerNixon) July 27, 2026

Even back then he was a goddamn psycho. — Barbara Burton ⭐ (@UBRox1) July 28, 2026

I worked at NIAID for 17 years. Fauci is by far the most narcissistic person I’ve met in my 60 years of life, interacting with thousands of diverse people on 5 continents. You should have seen his office in Building 31, every wall completely covered with photos of himself and… — Rick Fairhurst, MD, PhD (@RickFairhurst1) July 27, 2026

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… dignitaries. He invited Bono of U2 fame to his DC residence, also replete with photos of himself, to discuss AIDS, but really to surprise his daughters who he asked to answer the door. They screamed with delight. The man is totally overrated, and why anyone would eat a cupcake with his face on it is incomprehensible to me.

I can confirm that Fauci was as clearly a malignant narcissist, as clearly a megalomaniac, and as clearly a sociopath at the time of my first direct interactions with him in 2004 as he has been in 2020 through the present. https://t.co/9BcwyMq9uA pic.twitter.com/CeK4PjNVcr — Richard H. Ebright (@R_H_Ebright) July 27, 2026

Mr. Science seems to be far more interested in publicity than in science. — Leftist Lunacy (@LibsKeepWailing) July 27, 2026

It’s like reading a teenage girl’s diary. — Anmarie (@AnmarieInMn) July 27, 2026

I was really wrong when I said Fauci was an asshole. He's some kind of uberasshole that our language doesn't quite have a word for. — M Napier (@MNapier31271384) July 28, 2026

Check out the January 23, 2013 entry too where he calls one of the doctors a Nobel Prize winning asshole. He sure thinks highly of himself and only those that bowed down to him. — No-Tucker-No 🇺🇸 (@NoTucker_real) July 27, 2026

Sounds like a 16 year old, asshole kid. You never know who's behind the facade people project. — Dr Doh! (@pete_mcvei70) July 27, 2026

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I think people are really missing the larger point here. Fauci quite literally believed he would be heralded as a world hero. He wrote all this down believing this diary would be read in the future as a masterpiece of his brilliance. There is a psychological diagnosis there — NH (@red_beard_guy) July 27, 2026

The guy was (and still is) obsessed with celebrity. — Veni vidi vilipendi (@Dragoon581898) July 27, 2026

He's probably looking forward to Wednesday's Senate hearing so that he can see himself on TV again. We guess we were tipped off by the photos of Fauci's home office, which was "adorned with portraits of him, drawn and painted by some of his many fans.”

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