James Carville Explains Why Lindsey Graham Is Always Trying to Lick Trump’s Face
Better Security Than the Border: Met Gala Tackles Gatecrasher They’d Welcome at the...
Luke Rosiak’s Medicaid Exposé Part 2 Drops: Single Landlord Owns 288 Medicaid Shell...
Ayatollah Khamenei Told to Stop Posting Because He’s Dead
Cringe Overload: Katie Porter's New Ad Brags About Yelling at Staff and Calls...
Marco Rubio Just Delivered the Most Powerful American Dream Speech of 2026 —...
NBC News: Mexican Restaurant Owners Using Cinco de Mayo to Combat Anti-Immigrant Sentiment
Michael McFaul: Shameful That Canada Is Now a More Consequential Leader of Free...
VIP
Mexicans Rage at American Beach Home: 'Stay Out' – But Migration and Remittances...
Reuters: The Supreme Court ‘Gutted’ a Core Voting Rights Act Protection
CNN: Trump Admin Opening Investigation Into Smith College in ‘Latest Move to Limit...
Katie Miller Confronts Biased Abby Phillip — HuffPost’s S.V. Dáte: 'Her Husband IS...
'In Short, He's in Deep DOO-DOO': MASSIVE Public Records Audit Shows Ro Khanna...
LA Mayor Karen Bass Wastes $250K on Anti-ICE Virtue Signal ... Useless Taxpayer-Funded...

Seattle Mayor Roasted After Thug Caught on Security Camera She and Migrant Groups Opposed

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on May 05, 2026
AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson

Socialist Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson is facing some serious backlash after two men were caught on the city's Real Time Crime Center surveillance cameras beating a 77-year-old man completely unprovoked. According to Andy Ngo, a suspect was arrested and then promptly released back onto the streets.

Advertisement

As Ngo noted, pro-illegal alien groups have been urging the mayor to ban the cameras. End Wokeness posted the video of the incident, overlaid with Wilson campaigning against the cameras, saying that they "could potentially be taken control of by the Trump administration" and put immigrant and refugee communities at risk.

This looks really bad:

Recommended

'In Short, He's in Deep DOO-DOO': MASSIVE Public Records Audit Shows Ro Khanna Has Some Splainin' to Do
Sam J.
Advertisement

They did it in New York, they did it in Chicago, and they did it in Seattle.

Advertisement

She's worried President Trump is going to hack into the camera system and turn the data over to ICE.

The Left wanted bodycams, too, until they didn't. Here's the suspect on bodycam saying, "Yeah, I know Katie."

***

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

Help us fight back against the Democrats and Soros-backed DAs that refuse to enforce our laws to hold criminals accountable. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CRIME ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN WOKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'In Short, He's in Deep DOO-DOO': MASSIVE Public Records Audit Shows Ro Khanna Has Some Splainin' to Do
Sam J.
Luke Rosiak’s Medicaid Exposé Part 2 Drops: Single Landlord Owns 288 Medicaid Shell Companies in Ohio
justmindy
Better Security Than the Border: Met Gala Tackles Gatecrasher They’d Welcome at the Southern Border
justmindy
James Carville Explains Why Lindsey Graham Is Always Trying to Lick Trump’s Face
Brett T.
Ayatollah Khamenei Told to Stop Posting Because He’s Dead
Brett T.
Marco Rubio Just Delivered the Most Powerful American Dream Speech of 2026 — No Notes, Pure Fire
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'In Short, He's in Deep DOO-DOO': MASSIVE Public Records Audit Shows Ro Khanna Has Some Splainin' to Do Sam J.
Advertisement