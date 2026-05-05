Seattle Mayor Roasted After Thug Caught on Security Camera She and Migrant Groups Opposed

Socialist Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson is facing some serious backlash after two men were caught on the city's Real Time Crime Center surveillance cameras beating a 77-year-old man completely unprovoked. According to Andy Ngo, a suspect was arrested and then promptly released back onto the streets.

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Seattle — Surveillance recorded 2 black males ambushing a 77-year-old. Suspect Ahmed Abdullahi Osman was arrested & quickly released. His whereabouts are unknown. The other man was never arrested.



Migrant groups have been urging mayor to ban CCTV cameras. pic.twitter.com/MombuaACHj — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) May 5, 2026

As Ngo noted, pro-illegal alien groups have been urging the mayor to ban the cameras. End Wokeness posted the video of the incident, overlaid with Wilson campaigning against the cameras, saying that they "could potentially be taken control of by the Trump administration" and put immigrant and refugee communities at risk.

Ahmed Abdullah Osman beat a 77-year-old in Seattle. Police ID'd him thanks to street video cameras.



Mayor Wilson: "CCTV puts refugees at risk" pic.twitter.com/BUddTZaB0H — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 5, 2026

Holy crap, this story gets worse:



Ahmed Osman was released from jail 2 days later before his bail hearing



Now he's missing — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 5, 2026

This looks really bad:

@ChrisDaniels_TV

Mayor's staff cuts off questions on surveillance cameras after recent shooting pic.twitter.com/4dVlXQ7rNQ — Joni Job (@jj_talking) May 5, 2026

Kinda amazing, they didn't care about spying on us citizens but now it's all about protecting illegals. 😡 pic.twitter.com/CELT0nJHJG — Joni Job (@jj_talking) May 5, 2026

So the safety of a violent criminal matters more than a 77 year old victim? This is peak insanity. Protecting a predator over the public because of optics is why our cities are decaying. — Bruno Bulletin 📡 (@BrunoBulletin) May 5, 2026

Insanity in full display. Terminal ignorance. Civilizational suicide. This mayor should be removed from office. She has no idea how to be Mayor. She thinks and governs like a child. — Dennis Rutherford (@dercpa) May 5, 2026

All those woke ass politicians need to be jailed and held with no bond for protecting the criminals more than their citizens. Period. — Booter (@SlimBooter) May 5, 2026

Refugees risk being caught committing a crime and deported. We really are living in a dystopian society. — Carl Ted (@1deplorablemale) May 5, 2026

How do they always manage to go from bad to very, very much worse? — TrueWest (@Trestresjolie) May 5, 2026

They did it in New York, they did it in Chicago, and they did it in Seattle.

The Left wanted cameras because they claimed they would show how racist everything was. Then the cameras showed the truth - that we have a real problem with violent, repeat thugs - and now the cameras have to go away. When reality doesn't match their theory, Leftists deny reality — Needle (@Ltrs_Frm_Across) May 5, 2026

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RIP SEATTLE. You’re done for. Elections have consequences. Do better next time. — Christy (@ChristyRiz3) May 5, 2026

The same people who were screaming for body-cams and CCTV’s everywhere are NOW complaining because they cannot hide what they really are — TheMister (@MistersHomeRoom) May 5, 2026

@MayorofSeattle You're worried about the wrong people. Your constituents are your ONLY priority — Corey In the House (@CoreyIntheHou11) May 5, 2026

She's worried President Trump is going to hack into the camera system and turn the data over to ICE.

The Left wanted bodycams, too, until they didn't. Here's the suspect on bodycam saying, "Yeah, I know Katie."

Ahmed gave a shoutout to Mayor Wilson as he got arrested https://t.co/bnea7Nqd6A pic.twitter.com/cWMS33WAxU — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 5, 2026

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Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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