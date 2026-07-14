Jessica Tarlov Clearly TOO STUPID to See Irony of Her Post Accusing Trump of Being Obsessed With Obama

Jessica Tarlov couldn't help herself, she had to run Barack Obama's defense after Trump criticized the former president's handling of Iran policy during a recent appearance. The liberal strategist (is that really such a thing?) and 'The Five' co-host portrayed the remarks as further proof of Trump's supposed fixation on his predecessor rather than a substantive take on failed foreign policy decisions.

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We made the same face.

It is the kind of deflection that has become all too familiar in the mainstream media when Democrats, especially Obama, face pushback on their past record.

Seems pretty obvious Obama was right that Trump's obsessed with him 😆 https://t.co/IEZtiWRvP0 — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) July 13, 2026

Seems pretty obvious Tarlov is obsessed with Trump.

See what we did there?

President Trump has to deal with a lot of Obama mistakes that need to be corrected, princess. — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) July 13, 2026

That's cute.

Lol. You people are obsessed.... so much that you couldn't see the damage Obama did. — Cold DEAD Hands (@ColdDEADHands7) July 13, 2026

Lol. You people are obsessed.... so much that you couldn't see the damage Obama did. — Cold DEAD Hands (@ColdDEADHands7) July 13, 2026

Meep.

Jessica is a world-class type of stupid — Hiram Firem. (@02slinger) July 13, 2026

Truly.

Seems pretty obvious you're obsessed with Trump. The 4th post this morning from you about Trump. 🤔 https://t.co/gTDiQGJdzd — Milo™ (@chasbottom) July 13, 2026

See, told you guys.

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