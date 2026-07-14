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Jessica Tarlov Clearly TOO STUPID to See Irony of Her Post Accusing Trump of Being Obsessed With Obama

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:55 PM on July 14, 2026
Meme

Jessica Tarlov couldn't help herself, she had to run Barack Obama's defense after Trump criticized the former president's handling of Iran policy during a recent appearance. The liberal strategist (is that really such a thing?) and 'The Five' co-host portrayed the remarks as further proof of Trump's supposed fixation on his predecessor rather than a substantive take on failed foreign policy decisions. 

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We made the same face.

It is the kind of deflection that has become all too familiar in the mainstream media when Democrats, especially Obama, face pushback on their past record.

Seems pretty obvious Tarlov is obsessed with Trump.

See what we did there?

That's cute.

Meep.

Truly.

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See, told you guys.

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BARACK OBAMA DONALD TRUMP FOREIGN POLICY JESSICA TARLOV LIBERAL MEDIA

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