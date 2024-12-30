Just WOW! Add THIS to the Multitude of Reasons Jen Psaki and the Biden Admin as a Whole Are a DISGRACE

The Biden/Harris administration has truly been a boil on the butt of humanity. Painful, useless, tedious, uncomfortable, and completely unnecessary. We could go on and on about the missteps and mistakes they've made (heck, we've been covering this loser admin for four years now) BUT we won't put you through that in this piece.

You're welcome.

But this one is a 'new-ish' revelation about just how crappy they've all been.

Here we go ...

Remember when Joe Biden was so concerned about the brave men and women who lost their lives during the sloppy Afghanistan withdrawal that he made time to look at his watch? And then Jen Psaki lied about him doing so? And THEN she vowed to apologize to the families for her false claim?

Guess what she has NOT done:

Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) vowed during her transcribed interview with Congress that she’d apologize personally to the Abbey Gate Gold Star families for her false claim that Biden didn’t look at his watch during the Dover dignified transfer. I’m told she still hasn’t done so. Disgrace. https://t.co/v30xFYtNoN — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) December 29, 2024

She has not apologized for LYING to these families.

Seems like that would actually be a super easy thing to do but nope. She couldn't even do that small thing.

Sad.

Dunleavy covered the original story here:

McCaul & House Foreign Affairs have now released the transcript for the interview with Jen Psaki, so I can now explain what a horrible wasted opportunity this was, how basic questions weren’t even asked, how key parts were botched, & how she was largely let off the hook. Thread… https://t.co/r0UJDoVybv — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) August 23, 2024

Take a look at this:

I will note the Committee’s questioning eventually got Psaki to offer something of an apology to the Gold Star families for lying in her book that Biden didn’t check his watch during the dignified transfer at Dover, altho at first she repeatedly dodged apologizing (see below). pic.twitter.com/NKyzFs114N — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) August 23, 2024

Guess she just kept on dodging that apology, eh?

After a break in questioning (& prob after talking to her lawyers & thinking on how bad it’d look in the press if she refused to apologize), Psaki did eventually offer a sorry-if-you-were-offended type apology to the Abbey Gate Gold Stars for lying about Biden’s watch checking… pic.twitter.com/ZRUFd6zhfU — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) August 23, 2024

'Sorry you got mad over Biden checking his watch and my lying about it,' seems like a non-apology to us.

Psaki also seemed to admit that she found the decision by President Biden to set the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks as the deadline for the full U.S. troop withdrawal to be a bad idea, although she basically claimed she had no idea why that date was picked to begin with. pic.twitter.com/FCRzFsn3at — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) August 23, 2024

What a sweetheart.

Not.

Psaki repeatedly suggested in August 2021 that the Taliban cared about “legitimacy” & repeatedly claimed in August 2021 that the U.S. had serious “leverage” over the Taliban. I think the Taliban is the Taliban is the Taliban, but I thought Psaki should be asked about it. But no. pic.twitter.com/Gur8tWeFA1 — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) August 24, 2024

The same Taliban that says women can't even be seen through a window?

Way to go defending a bunch of terrorists, Jen. Aces.

Psaki claimed on August 10 & 11 of 2021 (just 5 & 4 days before the fall of Kabul) that the Taliban takeover was “not inevitable.” It was clear by then that the Taliban would be taking over Afghanistan in very short order. I said Psaki should be asked about it. But didn’t happen. pic.twitter.com/Nl2uDWgN2R — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) August 24, 2024

We armed the Taliban.

Ok, WE didn't, but Team Biden did.

Yay again.

To conclude, House Foreign Affairs refused to ask a host of questions it should have (Kamala’s role in Afghanistan, Biden’s mental fitness, & a pile of false claims Psaki made from the podium in her effort to gaslight America) & it botched many questions it did ask. A failure. — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) August 24, 2024

A failure.

Much like Biden's entire administration.

