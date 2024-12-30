'He Will Do the Right Thing': Donald Trump Endorses Mike Johnson for Speaker...
Just WOW! Add THIS to the Multitude of Reasons Jen Psaki and the Biden Admin as a Whole Are a DISGRACE

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:40 AM on December 30, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

The Biden/Harris administration has truly been a boil on the butt of humanity. Painful, useless, tedious, uncomfortable, and completely unnecessary. We could go on and on about the missteps and mistakes they've made (heck, we've been covering this loser admin for four years now) BUT we won't put you through that in this piece.

You're welcome.

But this one is a 'new-ish' revelation about just how crappy they've all been.

Here we go ... 

Remember when Joe Biden was so concerned about the brave men and women who lost their lives during the sloppy Afghanistan withdrawal that he made time to look at his watch? And then Jen Psaki lied about him doing so? And THEN she vowed to apologize to the families for her false claim?

Guess what she has NOT done:

She has not apologized for LYING to these families.

Seems like that would actually be a super easy thing to do but nope. She couldn't even do that small thing.

Sad.

Dunleavy covered the original story here:

Take a look at this:

Guess she just kept on dodging that apology, eh?

'Sorry you got mad over Biden checking his watch and my lying about it,' seems like a non-apology to us.

What a sweetheart.

Not.

The same Taliban that says women can't even be seen through a window?

Way to go defending a bunch of terrorists, Jen. Aces.

We armed the Taliban.

Ok, WE didn't, but Team Biden did.

Yay again.

A failure.

Much like Biden's entire administration.

===========================================================================

