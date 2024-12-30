Movement Is DEAD: Guess How Many BLM Protesters Showed Up to Protest Death of Guy You Never Heard Of

When this post about a Black Lives Matter protest in New York City over the death of Robert Brooks (who we've never even heard of) crossed our timeline we were suddenly reminded of how long it's been since we last wrote about this 'movement', and it's been a minute. So beyond the fact that not even 20 people showed up to protest the death of Brooks (again, no idea who he was), the fact we hardly ever write about them anymore says so much about them.

And ain't none of it any good.

Seriously, if you're on the Left or of the Leftist persuasion and even we're not making fun of you anymore? Yikes. Time to pack it up.

Check this out:

BLM just held a protest tonight in New York over the death of Robert Brooks. Less than twenty showed up.



pic.twitter.com/MUiNjO2lZA — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 30, 2024

You wouldn't even know this was a protest if some of them didn't have a sign. Otherwise it would just look like a group hanging out walking around ... and being all pissed off about it.

Remember 2020? Yeah. Seems all of America does and we're never going back to that nonsense.

BLM was unable to pull off a single major protest despite Trump winning, Penny's acquittal, and Robert Brook's death.



The movement is dead. — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 30, 2024

Think about that as well. Trump won. EASILY. He defeated a so-called black woman even ... and nothing from them? Nothing noticeable that is. You'd think there would be fires in the streets and Targets looted but nope. Maybe it's too cold for their bulls**t?

Or as End Wokeness suggests, maybe their movement is just over.

Who is Robert Brooks? — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) December 30, 2024

See? We had the same reaction.

Kamala spent all their paid protester money — Stephen Lloyd (@apparentlysteve) December 30, 2024

Heh.

The boy who cried wolf comes to mind.

The org that fabricated racism. — JGH 🇺🇸 (@Harman_is_here) December 30, 2024

they had a bad drummer on tonight. not a crowd favorite. — I Tried Didn't I (@LeastIDidThat) December 30, 2024

Heh again.

People are finally seeing BLM for the scam it's always been — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) December 30, 2024

Their grift made a lot of people very wealthy, this is true.

BLM is a scam organization. They do not help the Black community. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) December 30, 2024

They never have and they never will.

I guess Soros forgot to do BLM payroll — Vincent venn Diagram (@SojournerTruthe) December 30, 2024

Guess so.

