REEEE! Keith Olbermann's Cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs Carter Posts Go Viral for ALL the Wrong HILARIOUS Reasons

Every time we see something like this floating around X, where Keith Olbermann is losing his freaking mind (like that time he talked about urinating on his own face, NO SERIOUSLY) we can't help but think about the fact that Rachel Maddow BLOCKED his getting a job at MSNBC because he was just too far gone. Think about that for a minute. A looney tune like Maddow thinks Olbermann is too nutty to be on MSNBC.

Yeah, ouch.

Not a great look.

But when he posts things like his Carter posts that have gone viral for all the wrong, hilarious reasons it's more evident than ever that the guy is a few crayons short of a full box.

Take a look:

Last night, Keith posted that Jimmy Carter was the best president since RRK.



He then posted that Carter was the best president since FDR, and he confused RFK and FDR because he was sad.



This morning he returned to saying that Carter was the best prez since RFK. pic.twitter.com/SRMESpiche — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) December 30, 2024

Ummm ... what?

Wow.

Two things can be true at once:



1) Keith Olberman's deranged posts are objectively funny.



2) Keith Olbermann clearly needs help, and maybe we shouldn't laugh. https://t.co/KuaRtyEMk6 — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) December 30, 2024

And yet we can't help but laugh and honestly ... in many ways these two things can be true at once:

1) Keith Olbermann clearly needs help, and maybe we shouldn't laugh. 2) Yeah, we're going to laugh because we're petty and mean that way.

Owning that.

And didn’t Keith promise to leave here and slink to BlueCry? — NOfP-X (@NOfPPlus) December 30, 2024

He's 'threatened' to leave the platform more than once and yet he's still there, almost as if he's not actually ever leaving.

JFK in Heaven like pic.twitter.com/mRdc70fc0v — RedInDC 💐 (@RealRedInDC) December 31, 2024

Hey now, it's easy to confuse RFK with JFK and FDR.

Ahem.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

OH, man.

the only explanation is that keith is a time traveler from an alternate timeline where sirhan sirhan missed the shot and cheryl stayed with larry like the fans wanted — Jonathon Snyder 🇵🇷 (@JonathonSnyder) December 30, 2024

WHOA. Maybe Keith knows the Russian, time-traveling hackers who put all of that homophobic stuff on Joy Reid's personal blog,

What a long strange trip it's been. — Joel Schamber (@JoelSchamber) December 30, 2024

Live look at Keith pic.twitter.com/oKs6UcUXaL — Based Buc-ee (@Natnl_Disgrace) December 30, 2024

*cough cough*

*cough cough cough*

To be fair it is difficult to type from a padded cell. — A W (@alsiw34) December 30, 2024

Fair point.

