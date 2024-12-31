REEEE! Keith Olbermann's Cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs Carter Posts Go Viral for ALL the Wrong HILARIOUS Reasons

Connect the DOTS! Kamala Harris Following in Obama's Corrupt Footprints After LOSS with...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:10 AM on December 31, 2024
Twitchy

Every time we see something like this floating around X, where Keith Olbermann is losing his freaking mind (like that time he talked about urinating on his own face, NO SERIOUSLY) we can't help but think about the fact that Rachel Maddow BLOCKED his getting a job at MSNBC because he was just too far gone. Think about that for a minute. A looney tune like Maddow thinks Olbermann is too nutty to be on MSNBC.

Yeah, ouch.

Not a great look.

But when he posts things like his Carter posts that have gone viral for all the wrong, hilarious reasons it's more evident than ever that the guy is a few crayons short of a full box.

Take a look:

Ummm ... what?

Wow.

And yet we can't help but laugh and honestly ... in many ways these two things can be true at once:

1) Keith Olbermann clearly needs help, and maybe we shouldn't laugh.

2) Yeah, we're going to laugh because we're petty and mean that way.

Owning that.

He's 'threatened' to leave the platform more than once and yet he's still there, almost as if he's not actually ever leaving.

Hey now, it's easy to confuse RFK with JFK and FDR.

Ahem.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA 

OH, man.

WHOA. Maybe Keith knows the Russian, time-traveling hackers who put all of that homophobic stuff on Joy Reid's personal blog,

*cough cough*

*cough cough cough*

Fair point.

